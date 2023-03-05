The countdown is on for the Friday MA online sports betting launch, and you can hit the ground running with the WynnBet Massachusetts promo code offer. This early sign-up offer comes with two bonuses.

When you accept this special WynnBet Massachusetts promo code offer, you get a pair of bonuses after you comply with the terms. The pre-registration special delivers a $50 sports bonus, and you can get a $100 bet credit on top of that.

Players will be able to come out of the gate firing on launch day, because there are some great betting opportunities. There will be a big slate of college basketball conference tournament games, and there is a solid NBA lineup. The betting opportunities will keep coming throughout the weekend, and this promotion will raise the stakes.

Click here to take advantage of the WynnBet Massachusetts promo code offer that will deliver two bonus opportunities.

WynnBet Massachusetts Promo Code Offer for Pre-Registration

Let’s go through the key points one by one so you fully understand this multi-layered offer. First, there is the $50 sports bonus component. This is going to be exclusively available to people that register in advance prior to the launch. This means that the window of opportunity is only open for a handful of days. To get the bonus, you place wagers totaling at least $250 when the sportsbook is open for business.

The other portion will generate a $100 bet credit payout. You wager at least $100 to get this reward win or lose, and the odds must be -150 or greater. To be clear, you have to make at least one $100+ bet to comply with the terms. A series of smaller wagers will not satisfy the terms. The qualifying wager can be placed on any sport, and you can choose from different pre-game bet types.

Snag This WynnBet Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

Here’s how to pre-register with WynnBet Massachusetts:

Most importantly, click this link or one of the others on this page. This will lock in the promo code automatically, and you will be eligible when you reach the registration page.

or one of the others on this page. This will lock in the promo code automatically, and you will be eligible when you reach the registration page. Secondly, follow the prompts to set up your account. You enter your name, date of birth, and other identifying information. This is the typical account creation drill with an added geolocation verification that is required by law.

After that, the formalities will be out of the way. Your account will be in place, and you will be ready to rock on launch day. Simply comply with the terms that we have spelled out, and you will receive your rewards.

Before you turn the page, if you don’t have it, get the app. This will give you the flexibility to bet when you are on the move, and there is another advantage.

Special offers may be rolled out that are only available in the app, so you will never be left out when you have it.

Promotions for Established Players

Your account will continue to provide value after you grab your welcome rewards. There are ongoing promotions for established players that give you a chance to boost your bankroll in various ways. There can be bet credits, pumped up payouts, odds boosts, and other one-off specials.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.