FanDuel Massachusetts has created a way for residents of the Bay State to pre-register for a no-brainer bonus right now. Interested individuals can create their first-time account now and claim this top-shelf reward when the state activates online sports betting.

By clicking any link on this page, sign-ups automatically activate this bonus offer and initiate pre-registration. As a result, FanDuel Massachusetts promises those new patrons $100 in unrestricted bonus bet upon their first post-launch login.

New clients will like the timing of the projected Massachusetts launch. After all, other than the NFL Playoffs, it’s difficult to have a better start than early March. To clarify, the beginning of March has college basketball’s conference tournaments which lead into the NCAA Tournament. Selection Sunday is on March 12 and the big dance gets underway on March 14. This page’s promotion provides bonus bets that are valid on any sports market, including March Madness.

FanDuel Massachusetts Thanks Pre-Regs with $100 in Bonus Bets

Anyone currently inside Massachusetts state lines is in quite the enviable position. The state has not yet launched its online sports betting platform. However, those lucky aforementioned individuals can pre-register today at FanDuel Massachusetts for a can’t-miss bonus. The links on this page help you create a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account and automatically activate the offer. Consequently, when you login after the state goes live, you will find $100 worth of bonus bets at your disposal.

That $100 works like a betting pool from which you can make any wagers you’d like. To clarify, you can create wagers of any increments in any sports using any bet types available. All profits you earn with those bonus bets become withdrawable funds that you control in full. In other words, you can take some or all of your winnings out. On the other hand, you are also free to reinvest any portion of them anywhere in the FanDuel app.

Join FanDuel Massachusetts with Elite Bonus in Four Simple Steps

FanDuel Massachusetts wanted this promotion to be quick and easy for anyone interested to claim. The four quick and easy steps below helps those individuals get onboard in a matter of minutes:

At first, you must click here or another of this page’s links to activate the correct promotion.

or another of this page’s links to activate the correct promotion. Subsequently, you will register a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account by supplying some requisite personal data. To clarify, you will have to input your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

At this point, you should download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Finally, when MA goes live with online sports betting, login to FanDuel to access your $100 in bonus bets.

NCAA Tourney Bid Plot Thickens in SEC

Entering the final week of the college basketball regular season, many teams are looking to strengthen their tourney resumes. The NCAA Tournament tips off on March 14, two nights after Selection Sunday. Anyone pre-registering at FanDuel Massachusetts will get to deploy bonus bets on the tournament after the field is set.

The SEC is one of the top conferences that expects to get a slew of member schools into the tournament. Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky are stone-cold locks to make the tournament. As a matter of fact, the Tide are likely the tournament’s top overall seed at this juncture. Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Missouri have all put together quality campaigns and should make the field of 68. Auburn and Mississippi State are the most tenuous of the teams in contention for spots. They land firmly on the bubble and both may have enough credentials to sneak into the field. Sloppy regular season finishes, first game exits from the SEC Tournament, or small conference tournament upset champions could make life tougher for the Tigers and Bulldogs, however.

