With a strong NBA slate and some key college basketball games on tap today, it is a good time to capitalize on the BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

After you lock-in this BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer, you have leverage when you place your first bet. In the event of a loss, you get a return in bonus bets equal to the amount of the wager up to $1,000.

There are some stellar NBA matchups today, and four of the games are nationally televised. At 1:00 Eastern, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Suns, and that game is on ABC. In the second half of that network’s afternoon doubleheader, Golden State will be in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. When you add in the nighttime schedule and the college games, there are many ways to use your promotional wager.

Click here to become eligible for the BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer that will provide a bonus bet return if you lose your first bet.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code for Sunday NBA and College Basketball

These are the key points that you should fully understand about this offer so you can act in an informed manner. Most importantly, it is an introductory special, so it is reserved for first-time users only. Secondly, you can bet $1,000 and your wager will be protected with potential return in bonus bets. At the same time, you can bet $20, and you get the same deal.

We are highlighting the basketball games today, because that is where most of the interest will be focused. However, if you have your eye on a hockey game or another event, you are free to go in that direction. This promotion applies to all sporting events that are listed on the board. Plus, you can enter different pre-game markets, so you have many options.

Accept the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code Offer

In order to secure a $1,000 first bet offer from BetMGM Ohio, you’ll need to do the following:

Click here or one of the others that you see on this page, and you will be eligible.

or one of the others that you see on this page, and you will be eligible. Then, provide your name, date of birth, and other identifying information to establish your account. To complete the process, your location will be verified to satisfy gaming regulators.

Thirdly, if you are using a desktop or laptop to sign up on the website, get the app. When you have it, you will be able to bet from anywhere in Ohio or any other state with legal sports betting.

After that, it is time to fund your account. Use PayPal, a credit or debit card, online banking, or one of the other methods to make a deposit.

Finally, bet up to $1,000 on any game. A win will generate a cash payout, and you will get a bonus bet return if you lose.

NASCAR Offer for Established Players

The NASCAR season is heating up, and there is a current offer that will interest race fans. It is for established players, and you will be in this category after you make a bet. With this promotion, you bet on a driver to win a NASCAR event. If they finish in the top 3 without winning, you get your stake back in the form of a bonus bet.

Click here to grab this BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer for new players.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.