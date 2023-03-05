Massachusetts is set to launch online sports betting this week and there’s a BetMGM Mass bonus code offer that will return $200 in bonus bets for those who pre-register. Doing so only takes a few minutes and is well worth the time, since there’s a three-figure bonus waiting on the other side.

Players who click on any of the links on this page will automatically apply our BetMGM Mass bonus code. This will give players $200 in bonus bets to use on games once the app goes live.

This Friday is when bettors in the Bay State should gain access to legal online sports betting. There are a number of sports betting apps poised to launch on that day, but BetMGM is one of few offering a pre-registration promo ahead of time.

BetMGM Mass Bonus Code Unlocks $200 Bonus Bets for Early Sign-Ups

BetMGM is known as the “King of Sportsbooks” for a multitude of reasons. From their enticing offers for pre-registration, to in-app promos and odds boosts, BetMGM has a wide variety of action for bettors to get in on. BetMGM Massachusetts’ offer of $200 in bonus bets for signing up early is the most lucrative pre-launch offer on the market.

As soon as you pre-register for an account, BetMGM will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. You can then use the bonus bets on any betting markets in sports leagues like the NBA, NHL, MLB, college basketball, and more. Plus, the bonus bets are good for player props, as well as game markets like the moneyline, point spread, and total points line.

How to Apply Our BetMGM Mass Bonus Code

If you want to sign up for a BetMGM Massachusetts account, you’ll need to complete a simple pre-registration process. After that, you’ll secure your bonus bets and be poised to bet on sports when the app goes live. Here’s how to sign up early:

to apply our BetMGM Mass bonus code. Provide your full legal name, date of birth, residential address, and phone number.

Confirm you’re in the Bay State via a geolocation verification.

Enter an email address and password.

BetMGM will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Once the app goes live, you’ll have the freedom to use the bonus bets on various betting markets.

In-App Promos

BetMGM’s odds boosts and in-app promos are real highlights of the app for bettors. The in-app promos include multiple iterations of a one-game parlay promo. One-game parlays allow users to add a number of betting markets into a single wager with long odds. This bet could pay out a larger cash win that betting on each market individually. The only downside is that if even one of the betting markets loses, your entire bet does as well. BetMGM has a promo that will return bonus bets if your qualifying one-game parlay in the NBA, NHL, or college basketball loses.

