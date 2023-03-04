Caesars Sportsbook has a unique triple bonus available for today’s registrants which pairs perfectly with UFC 285. A Caesars UFC promo code unlocks this offer which features a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, valid on UFC 285.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

Interested individuals can claim this three-pronged welcome package by inputting Caesars UFC promo code ESNYXLFULL when signing up. As a result, they lay claim to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits.

We will certainly discuss the first bet on Caesars in more depth below. However, this is a good opportunity to discuss the second and third bonuses this offer includes. The 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits all hit your account after your first wager. As you accrue Reward Credits, you can redeem them for entertainment rewards like hotel stays, spa packages, and more. Tier Credits help you graduate from one player status to the next. Each improved status level comes with its own set of improved gameplay perks.

Click here and input Caesars UFC promo code ESNYXLFULL to claim three rewards, including a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars UFC Promo Code Unlocks Three Bonuses for Registrants

Caesars Sportsbook creatively developed a registration promotion that will appeal to UFC fans but still benefit every sign-up. By registering with Caesars UFC promo code ESNYFULL, new users claim three bonuses, two of which we discussed above. The biggest draw for this triple bonus welcome package is certainly the $1,250 first bet on Caesars. Whether you are a UFC 285 fan or not, you can make the most of this first bet opportunity. After all, your first bet on Caesars is valid in any sport using any wager type.

If your initial selection wins, Caesars pays you in withdrawable cash, like it would any other winner. Conversely, if your pick loses, the sportsbook refunds your loss with a bet credit up to $1,000. As a result, you get to place a whole new wager without investing another cent of your own money. Consequently, you could end up using UFC 285 (or any other upcoming action) to earn a massive windfall. Moreover, just for making that first bet, you also receive the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits explained earlier.

Also, Caesars will soon arrive in Massachusetts, though you cannot get an early promo at Casears in Mass. Notably others apps like FanDuel will be launching in Massachusetts as well, bringing new users there plenty of options.

Four-Step Guide Properly Engages Caesars UFC Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook hit the mark in all facets when it came to this page’s registration promotion. Firstly, the sign-up gets three great bonuses just for creating a new account. Additionally, Caesars made it so you could secure those bonuses in a matter of minutes. To do so, utilize the four-step guide shared here:

Above all, start by clicking here and inputting Caesars UFC promo code ESNYXLFULL .

. Secondly, enter all required registration information to create a new Caesars Sportsbook account. For example, the sportsbook needs your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Subsequently, make an initial deposit of at least $10, but make it large enough to cover your intended first bet.

Lastly, make your first bet on Caesars. Consequently, the sportsbook will refund a loss with a bet credit of up to $1,250.

Bonus offer available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Several UFC 285 Matchups Have Nice Odds for First Bet on Caesars

Employing Caesars UFC promo code ESNYXLFULL earns you a $1,250 first bet on Caesars as part of your rewards. Many who are signing up at Caesars Sportsbook today are doing so to use that bet on UFC 285 tonight. There are 14 fights scheduled for this Las Vegas event – five early prelims, four prelims, and five on the main event card.

With first bet promotions, sportsbooks always cap the amount of protection they offer. Consequently, to get the most bang for their buck, registrants often look for bets with fairly even odds. In other words, they avoid big moneyline favorites which so as to maximize their protection-payout ratio. In addition to a slew of other wagers that fit that bill, UFC 285 offers several fights with close odds to win between the fighters. For example, here are the five fights with the closest moneyline odds for the winners tonight:

8:35p ET: Viviane Araujo (+100) vs. Amanda Ribas (-120).

8:10p ET: Julian Marquez (+125) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (-150).

9:30p ET: Cody Garbrandt (-170) vs. Trevin Jones (+145).

12:00a ET: Jon Jones (-180) vs. Ciryl Gane (+155).

10:40p ET: Mateusz Gamrot (-220) vs. Jalin Turner (+180).

Click here and input Caesars UFC promo code ESNYXLFULL to claim three rewards, including a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.