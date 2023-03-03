FanDuel Massachusetts is gearing up for the launch of sports betting, but first, players can sign up early and start reaping the rewards. Before sports betting is live in Massachusetts, players can pre-register for early bonus bets.

New players who sign up early with FanDuel Massachusetts will have access to $100 in bonus bets. These new bettors will also be eligible for another promotion on launch day.

Essentially, Massachusetts sports fans can double up on promotions when they sign up early. Take the proactive approach and start collecting bonus bets to use on March Madness, the NBA, NHL, and more.

FanDuel Sportsbook is a household name for sports fans. Between its easy-to-use app, competitive odds, comprehensive list of markets, and exceptional promotions, it should be a top option for Massachusetts sports fans. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this pre-registration offer.

FanDuel Massachusetts Offers $100 in Early Bonus Bets

With FanDuel launching in Massachusetts, signing up early is the only way to grab $100 in bonus bets before the March 10 go-live date. FanDuel Massachusetts is giving new players the chance to grab these bonus bets instead of waiting for launch day.

Remember, bettors will be able to grab another promotion on launch day. Although we don’t know what that promo is going to be yet, we know that players will be able to double up on promos.

As soon as sports betting gets the green light in the coming weeks, bettors will be able to place wagers on the NBA, NHL, March Madness, and much more. There are tons of options out there for new players on FanDuel Sportsbook.

As for where this offer falls in relation to other market apps, it compares favorably with that of the WynnBet Massachusetts offers and app details in that this coveys no matter what. WynnBet’s offer, though strong and worth checking out, requires bet minimums to retrieve bonuses.

How to Pre-Register With FanDuel Massachusetts

Pre-registering with FanDuel Massachusetts before sports betting goes live is the only way to grab $100 in bonus bets. Here’s a full breakdown of the sign-up process:

Click on any of the links above or below to automatically redirect to a pre-registration landing page.

Fill out the required fields with your name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, and other pertinent information to create an official account.

Receive $100 in bonus bets to use when Massachusetts gives sports betting the green light.

Players can sign up via a computer or mobile device, but we recommend downloading the FanDuel Sportsbook app after creating an account. New and experienced users alike can hit the ground running with the easy-to-use app.

Bet on March Madness in Massachusetts

With Massachusetts set to launch sports betting soon, March Madness will be the first big event for sports fans to place legal wagers on. Anything can happen in March. Upsets, cinderella stories, and crazy comebacks are par for the course in college basketball. That’s where these early bonus bets can come in handy. Pre-register now and start collecting bonus bets in time for the craziness that is March Madness.

