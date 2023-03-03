Tomorrow night is fight night, and the DraftKings promo code offer for UFC 285 will make a good thing better with a wild odds shift in favor of the players.

This DraftKings promo code for UFC 285 offer delivers a $150 payout in bonus bets in return for a $5 moneyline wager. All you have to do is find a winner somewhere on the card, and the bonus is yours.

The main card culminates in the Jon James-Ciryl Gane battle for supremacy in the heavyweight division. In the penultimate battle, Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will go to battle with the women’s flyweight title on the line. Prior to that fight, #7 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal will take on #9 Shavkat Rakhmonov. There are two earlier bouts as well, so there are a lot of betting possibilities.

DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 285

Most importantly, this is a special offer for first time users only. It gives people that are new to the experience a chance to get a bankroll boost from the outset. Secondly, any wager will comply with the terms as long as you bet at least $5. You don’t have to be concerned about any limits with regard to the odds. There’s nothing stopping you from playing the biggest favorite on the card.

For example, Valentina Shevchenko is -750 in her fight against Alexa Grasso. Using the standard implied probability equation, this gives her an 88% chance of victory. With this promotion, the table is turned, and you get odds of +3000 on a fighter that is a very likely outright winner.

When you receive the bonus, you can place the wagers on any sporting event. Plus, you are not limited to the moneyline. These bets can be placed in any pre-live market, and you have seven days to make the bets before they expire.

Trigger the DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 285

Then, when you arrive on the landing page, follow the instructions. You will be prompted to provide your basic personal info, and your location will be verified to comply with gaming regulations.

Thirdly, if you don’t already have it, grab the app. Mobile betting is key, and you will be informed when in-app specials are released.

After that, make a deposit, and all of the standard methods are accepted.

Lastly, bet a minimum of $5 on any fighter on the moneyline. A win will generate a $150 payout in bonus bets on top of your cash winnings.

College Basketball Stepped Up Parlay Offer

You will be able to take advantage of the bonus offer for established players after you make a bet. For instance, there is a stepped up college basketball parlay offer on the table today. If you win a 3+ leg parlay, your payout is boosted. The exact amount will depend on the number of legs, but it starts at 20% for 3 legs and it goes up from there.

