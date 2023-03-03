The best BetMGM UFC 285 promo code offer is giving bettors the chance to go all in on any fighter this weekend. Jon Jones is returning to the octagon after a long hiatus and he won’t get anything easy against Cyril Gane.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

New users who take advantage of this BetMGM UFC 285 promo code offer will be able to place a $1,000 bet this weekend. Any losses on that initial UFC 285 wager will trigger an instant refund in bonus bets.

UFC 285 is packed with stars up and down the card. Obviously, all eyes are going to be on Jon Jones in his return, but don’t sleep on the other co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko looks unstoppable, but anything can happen when two fighters step into the octagon. BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for this weekend’s action with this offer. Hit the ground running with a big bet on UFC 285.

Click here to automatically access this BetMGM UFC 285 promo code offer and score a $1,000 first bet for this weekend.

BetMGM UFC 285 Promo Code Unlocks $1,000 First Bet

There is nothing complicated about this BetMGM UFC 285 promo. First-time depositors who take advantage of this offer will have access to a $1,000 first bet.

Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on any fighter at UFC 285. Anyone who wins on that first bet will take home cold, hard cash. Players will be able to withdraw that cash immediately.

However, anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a complete refund in bonus bets. BetMGM Sportsbook is willing to back up every new player for up to $1,000. This is one of the largest offers on the market for UFC 285 this weekend.

How to Claim This BetMGM UFC 285 Promo Code Offer

Signing up with this BetMGM Sportsbook promo is easy. Figuring out which UFC 285 fight to use this $1,000 first bet might take a little more time. Follow these steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links above or below to claim this offer. There is no need to manually input a promo code.

Create a new account by providing basic identifying information and making a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $1,000 first bet on any fighter at UFC 285. Any losses will be covered in bonus bets.

Betting on UFC 285

Betting on MMA can be as simple as you want. There is nothing more straightforward than betting on one fighter to win outright. This is the most popular way to bet on UFC, but there are more options for adventurous bettors. Place wagers on the total rounds, method of finish, whether the fight will go to a decision, and more.

Remember, your first bet with BetMGM Sportsbook will be covered by this new UFC 285 promotion. This is one of the best ways to get in on the action.

Click here to automatically access this BetMGM UFC 285 promo code offer and score a $1,000 first bet for this weekend.