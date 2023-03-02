With a big Thursday college basketball slate along with some key NBA games in the spotlight tonight, it is a good time to grab the DraftKings NY promo code offer.

After you opt in to become eligible for this DraftKings NY promo code offer, you make a $5 moneyline bet. If you win, you receive your cash winnings along with $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

On the NBA side, the action will begin at 7:00 with Toronto at Washington. A half-hour later, the Mavericks will host Philly, and that game is on TNT. In their late game, the network will carry Golden State against the Clippers in San Francisco. Meanwhile, there are several highly ranked college teams in action including Wichita State at #1 Houston. If you can find a winner somewhere on the board, you will receive a 30-1 return on your investment in bonus bets.

Click here to activate the DraftKings NY promo code that generate $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings NY Promo Code for Thursday NBA and College Basketball

Most importantly, this offer is reserved for first-time users. Secondly, you have to bet at least $5 to comply with the terms. However, if you want to bet more, you are free to do so, and the same arrangement will apply. As we have stated, you can place this wager on any college or NBA game, or any other sport for that matter.

In addition, there is nothing in the terms about the odds. You simply have to make a moneyline bet, and you are in compliance. To provide context, Houston is -2500 on the moneyline against Wichita State. If you bet $5 on the Cougars and they win, you would take home a $.20 profit. When you make the same bet with the promotion, you add can add $200 in bonus bets.

Snag This DraftKings NY Promo Code Offer

First, click this link or any other link we are providing today. When you take this step, you will become eligible for the promotion without entering a code manually.

Then, provide your name, email address, date of birth, and other basic information to establish your account. To complete the process, your location will be verified to satisfy state gaming regulators.

Before you do anything else, if you don’t have it, get the app. Mobile betting is a large part of the experience, and you will be in the loop on in-app promotions are introduced.

Funding is the next step in the process. You can use PayPal, a credit or debit card, online banking, or one of several other methods to make a deposit.

After that, bet at least $5 on any moneyline. If you win the bet, you will get $150 in bonus bets added to your winnings.

NBA No-Sweat Bet Offer

You will be designated as a standard user after you make your first cash bet. From that point forward, you will be able to grab the special offers for established players.

For instance, there is an NBA no-sweat same game parlay offer today. If you lose a 3+ leg same gamer, you get a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager up to $10.

Click here to accept this DraftKings NY promo code offer that generates $150 in bonus bets for a $5 winner.

