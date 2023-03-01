With a big battle for New York bragging rights between the Knicks and the Nets on tap tonight, it is a good time to grab the DraftKings NY promo code offer.

To become eligible for this DraftKings NY promo code offer, you opt in and place a $5 moneyline bet. If your team wins the game outright, you receive your winnings along with $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

The Nets will take on the Knicks tonight at Madison Square Garden, and this is one betting possibility. At the same time, this promotion applies to all sporting events, and there are nine additional NBA games. Two of them are televised on ESPN, and in the early game, Cleveland will play the Celtics in Boston. When you add in the college slate, you have many different betting possibilities.

DraftKings NY Promo Code for Knicks-Nets

Let’s go through the terms so you understand the details. Most importantly, this is an introductory offer, so it is only available to new players. In addition, you can place this bet on any game as we have stated. Thirdly, you are required to make the wager on the moneyline. This is actually a good thing, because you only have to pick the outright winner. There is no point spread involved, and you are allowed to bet a big favorite regardless of the odds.

With regard to the increment, $5 is the minimum that you have to bet to comply with the terms. However, you can bet any higher amount and you get the same deal. If you get the bonus bets, you have seven days to use them before they expire. You can place these wagers on any event as well, and all bet types are included.

Activate the DraftKings NY Promo Code

When you complete these simple steps, you will be eligible for this special offer:

First, click this link or one of the others we are providing today to trigger the code automatically.

Secondly, provide your name, date of birth, and other basic information to set up your account. To complete the process, your location will be verified to comply with gaming laws.

Thirdly, if you don’t have it, get the app. Mobile betting is key, and you will be informed when exclusive in-app specials are introduced.

Then, make a deposit so you can place your wager. You can use PayPal, a credit or debit card, or one of several other methods.

After that, bet $5 or more on any moneyline. If you win, you will receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your cash winnings.

NBA No-Sweat Same Game Parlay

You will receive a steady stream of bonus offers for standard users after you place your first wager. For instance, there is an NBA no-sweat same game parlay promotion running today, and here’s how it works. After you opt in, you play a 3+ leg same game parlay. If you come up short, you get a bonus bet return equal to the bet amount up to $10.

Click here to accept the DraftKings NY promo code offer that will secure $150 in bonus bets if you win a $5 moneyline wager.

