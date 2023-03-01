Players that will be going after the NBA slate this evening should take a look at the BetMGM NBA promo code offer for first-time users.

When you apply the BetMGM NBA promo code that we share this page, you become eligible for the first bet offer. It gives you a return in bonus bets if you lose your initial wager, so you can make a move with no worries.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Tonight’s NBA action begins at 7:00 Eastern Time with Charlotte hosting Phoenix, and Chicago will play at Detroit in the same time slot. A half-hour later, ESPN will carry Cleveland at Boston in the first game of a televised doubleheader. In the nightcap, New Orleans will play the Blazers in Portland. With this promotion, a bet on any game will be protected, and you will get a bonus bet return if you lose.

Click here to activate the BetMGM NBA promo code that will secure the $1,000 first bet offer.

BetMGM NBA Promo Code Offer Overview

Here are the things you should know about this promotion. Most importantly, you are not required to bet $1,000 to get involved. If you want to take a shot at a big payday, you can go for it, but it’s not necessary. You can bet $20, and the same terms will apply. When you are placing this wager, you can choose from different pre-game bet types.

A win is no different than any other winning bet. You are paid in withdrawable cash when the game is in the books, and you move forward. At that point, the promotion is history, and you used it successfully as leverage. In the event of a loss, you are not left high and dry. You get a return in bonus bets that is equal to the wager amount. These bets can be placed on any sport, and you can choose from multiple markets.

Accept This BetMGM NBA Promo Code Offer

First, click here or any of the other links on this page. This will enable the promo code automatically, and you will be eligible when you reach the registration page.

or any of the other links on this page. This will enable the promo code automatically, and you will be eligible when you reach the registration page. Secondly, follow the instructions to set up your account. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with personal identifying information.

Before you do anything else, if you don’t already have it, get the mobile app. In addition to the flexibility to bet from anywhere, when you have it, you will be informed about in-app specials.

Then, determine how much you are going to bet in light of the terms and make a deposit. This is easily accomplished, because they accept all of the typical methods.

After that, bet as much as $1,000 on any game, and you will get the money back in bonus bets if you lose.

Player Rewards and More

You can participate in the BetMGM Rewards program to get something back for your play. When you place wagers, you accumulate points that can be redeemed for perks like hotel stays and comped meals.

In addition, there are ongoing promotions for established players. There can be bonus bets, enhanced payouts, parlay specials, and other offers tied to events of interest any given time.

Click here to lock in the BetMGM NBA promo code that will generate the $1000 first bet offer.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.