Players that are looking for the best bonus for the big fight today should take a look at the crazy bet365 Jake Paul promo.

This bet365 Jake Paul promo provides $200 in bet credits guaranteed. All you have to do is place a $1 qualifying wager on the fight, and the bonus is yours. The outcome of the bout will not impact the distribution of the reward.

Jake Paul has established himself as a celebrity because of his success as an influencer and actor. Serious boxing aficionados have questions about his legitimacy in the ring. They probably will not be answered today, because his opponent, Tommy Fury, has his critics as well. However, it should be an entertaining fight, and with this promotion, you are a guaranteed winner.

Bet365 Jake Paul Promo Offer Details

This is a rather simple and straightforward promo, but we will quickly run through the details. First, this offer does not require a lot of careful consideration. When you are getting a $200 bet credit reward in return for a $1 bet, you are looking at a no-brainer. The bonus payout is going into your account after the fight regardless of the outcome. And if you win the bet, you receive a cash payout on top of the bonus.

With regard to the potential win, you are not tied to any particular betting market. This means you can play a parlay with a lot of legs that will deliver a decent return. The bonus bets must be placed and resolved within 30 days. These wagers can be made on any sporting event, and once again, you have options when it comes to the bet type.

Snag This Bet365 Jake Paul Promo Offer

Secondly, when you reach the promotion registration page, set up your account. This is like any other account creation process with an added geolocation verification. The last step is required to comply with state gaming regulations.

Before you proceed further, if you don’t have it, get the mobile app. This will give you the flexibility to bet when you are on the move. Plus, when in-app specials are rolled out, you will be in the loop.

After that, place a $1 wager in any market. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bet credits that you can use to place additional wagers.

Multi-Sport Parlays and Early Payout Specials

This sportsbook flies under the radar to some extent, but they provide a quality player experience. They are known for their innovative specials, including multi-sport parlays. When you hit one of these bets, you get a pumped up payout that can be as high as 70% above the ordinary return.

Plus, there are early payout promotions right now. For the NBA, if your selection goes up by 20, the bet settles as a win instantly.

