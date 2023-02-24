Legal sports betting in Massachusetts will become a reality soon, and the FanDuel MA promo code offer will provide an immediate boost.

When you score this FanDuel MA promo code offer, you will receive $100 in bonus bets guaranteed. You set up your account before the launch, and you get the reward – it’s as simple as that.

They say that timing is everything, and the legalization launch is coming along at the right time. First, the NCAA college basketball tournament will be getting underway right after the rollout. This is one of the most exciting events of the year for betting because there is wall-to-wall action early on. The NBA playoff races are getting serious as well, and baseball is looming on the horizon. With this promotion, you will be able to make your first bets without reaching into your pocket.

FanDuel MA Promo Code Offer Lowdown

Let’s take a look at this promotion from an overview. To begin with, this offer does not require a lot of consideration when you understand the terms. All you have to do is set up your account before the actual launch. You don’t have to make any other commitment at all. When you take that step, you get the $100 in bonus bets, and you do not have to jump through any additional hoops.

The wagers will become usable after the sportsbook opens for business. These bets can be placed on any sporting event that is listed at that time. Plus, you can consider all the different markets that are available before the game starts. When you win one of these wagers, you get a cash payout, so these bets are very real.

Activate the FanDuel MA Promo Code

Most importantly, click this link or one of the others we are providing. This will set the wheels in motion, and you will be eligible for the reward when you hit the landing page. No manual entry will be required.

Secondly, provide your essential identifying information to establish your account. For the most part, this is like any other account creation process. The one difference is the automated verification that is required by law, and the whole process takes a couple of minutes.

After that, your account will be confirmed. When the launch takes place, your bonus bets will be available. At that point, you can place wagers on the games of your choice.

Before you turn the page, if you don’t have it, get the app. Mobile betting is a large part of the experience, and you will be informed about exclusive in-app specials.

Future Bonuses

After they discontinue this pre-launch offer, they will introduce a full-blown welcome bonus. You are not shut out of that opportunity if you take advantage of this one. In other words, you can actually grab two bonuses if you act while this offer is still on the table.

These will be introductory rewards, and you will subsequently receive special offers for established players. There can be bonus bets, boosted payouts, no-sweat bets, and other limited time promotions.

