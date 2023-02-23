Legal online sports betting is coming to Massachusetts soon, so pre-register before launch day to score a no-brainer FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK Massachusetts GET THE OFFER 21+ and present in MA. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $100 BONUS BETS

PRE-REGISTRATION BET NOW

Earn $100 in bonus bets after activating our FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus promotion. Pre-registered Massachusetts bettors will receive their bonus bets once FanDuel launches next month.

FanDuel has its sights set on the Bay State. The popular online sportsbook will go live in Massachusetts sometime in early- to mid-March, with the expectation of a pre-NCAA Tournament launch. In the meantime, eligible Massachusettsans can celebrate FanDuel’s impending arrival with an extra $100 in bonus bets after completing a free pre-registration through this post.

Pre-register here and claim a FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus worth $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Massachusetts Signup Bonus Now Available to Eligible Users

As bettors in Maryland and Ohio can attest, pre-registration is a no-brainer. The simple act of providing basic account information before launch day will turn a few minutes of effort into a guaranteed $100 in bonus bets.

Start by using the links and banners within this post to open the FanDuel pre-registration page. Massachusetts bettors must supply the site with essential information, like their name and email address. Once FanDuel touches down in the Bay State next month, log in to earn $100 in bonus bets for March Madness, MLB Opening Day, and much more.

Best of all, pre-registered bettors still qualify for FanDuel’s upcoming launch-day offer. In other words, Massachusetts users can secure $100 in bonus bets today before locking in TBD promotion in March. Whether it’s a four-digit No Sweat Bet or a no-brainer “Bet & Get” promotion, an incredible welcome offer gives Massachusetts bettors another reason to register today.

FanDuel Massachusetts Signup Bonus Details

Although we’ve laid out a general pre-registration overview, we’ve laid out a step-by-step guide for interested customers. Follow below to lock in $100 in bonus bets for FanDuel’s incoming launch to the Bay State:

Click here to trigger FanDuel’s Massachusetts pre-registration window.

Fill out your name, date of birth, and other vital account information.

Log into FanDuel Sportsbook on launch day (March TBD).

Finalize your account to earn $100 in bonus bets.

Participate in FanDuel’s state-exclusive welcome offer once the site goes live.

Prospective bettors physically located within Massachusetts can access our FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus. FanDuel will run a geolocation check during pre-registration and every subsequent log-in attempt after launch day to ensure you’re within state lines.

Bet on March Madness

While the official launch date is TBD, many experts anticipate mobile sports betting in Massachusetts before the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Selection Sunday is March 12, with the First Four two days later and the Round of 64 two days after that.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have a wide assortment of betting options for every game throughout the tournament. In addition to every standard market, look for FanDuel to create multiple odds boosts and Tournament-specific promotions to maximize the profit potential for its new Massachusetts customers.

Click here to pre-register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and add a FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus worth $100 in bonus bets on launch day.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK Massachusetts GET THE OFFER 21+ and present in MA. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $100 BONUS BETS

PRE-REGISTRATION BET NOW

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.