With some big, televised college basketball games on tap tonight, it is a good time to grab the bet365 promo code offer that locks down $200 in bet credits guaranteed.

Sign up in New Jersey by clicking here.

Start in Ohio with this link.

Register in Virginia by clicking this link.

Claim this offer in Colorado by clicking here.

After you opt in to become eligible for this bet365 promo code offer, you bet $1 to comply with the terms. Subsequently, you will receive a $200 reward in bet credits no matter what. The outcome of the wager does not impact the bonus in any way.

There is a lot of interest in the later game on ESPN this evening that will feature #22 TCU squaring off against #5 Kansas. Prior to that one, the Duke Blue Devils will host the Louisville Cardinals. These are the featured matchups, and there are a number of other games on the slate. With this promotion, you bet any game, and you are a guaranteed winner.

Deposit required. Free Bets added to Free Bet Credits balance. Free Bet risk excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 Promo Code for College Basketball

To cut to the chase, this offer does not require a lot of consideration. The terms are simple and straightforward, and there are no surprises in the fine print. You simply place a $1 wager on any game on the schedule, in any pre-live market. If you win the bet, you are paid in cash as usual. Win or lose, you get $200 in bonus bet credits that you can use to make wagers going forward.

When you get the bet credits, you have the same freedom of choice when it comes to the markets you enter. In addition, you can place the wagers on any sporting event that is listed. Each of these bets must be placed and resolved within 30 days of the time you receive the reward.

Accept the Bet365 Promo Code Offer

First, click this link or any of the others we are providing today to become eligible for the promotion.

Secondly, when you reach the landing page, follow the instructions to set up your account. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with personal identifying information.

Thirdly, if you don’t already have it, get the app. Mobile betting is a large part of the experience, and you will be informed when in-app specials are introduced.

Fourthly, make a deposit so you will be able to place your qualifying wager. The minimum is just $10, and all of the typical methods are accepted.

After that, it is time to grab your bonus. Bet a dollar on any game on the schedule. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $200 in bet credits. You can place those wagers on any sport, and all markets are included.

College Basketball Early Payout Promotion

When you make this $1 bet to get your bonus, you will open the door to a new set of opportunities. Standard users receive promotional offers on an ongoing basis, and you will be in this group. For instance, there is a college basketball early payout special right now. If your pick goes ahead by 18+, your bet settles as a win automatically.

Click here to score the bet365 promo code offer that generates $200 in bet credits for a $1 qualifying bet.

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.