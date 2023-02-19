Legal sports betting is going to become a thing in just a few weeks, and you can get ready with the FanDuel MA promo code offer that unlocks $100 in bonus bets guaranteed.

To take advantage of this FanDuel MA promo code offer, simply opt in and establish your account in advance. That’s all it takes to receive $100 in bonus bets that you can use to place wagers after the launch.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $100 BONUS BETS

With the football season in the rearview mirror, the next big event for sports fans is March Madness. From a betting perspective, during the early part of the tournament, you have wall-to-wall action day and night. This year, people in Massachusetts will be able to get in on the betting excitement. With this promotion, you can dive right in with a ready-made bankroll.

Click here to score the FanDuel MA promo code offer that will secure $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel MA Promo Code for March Madness

There are a few things that you should understand about this special offer. First, there is time sensitivity to take into account. This is a pre-registration promotion, and it will be replaced at some point with a full-blown welcome special. If you snag this offer while it is on the table, you will still be eligible for the second one that will come along a bit later.

Secondly, this is a stone cold no-brainer with no uncertain stipulations that must be met. All you have to do is set up your account, and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no questions asked. When the sportsbook opens for business next month, you will be able to use the bets. The wagers can be placed on any sporting event, and all markets are included.

Activate the FanDuel MA Promo Code

Most importantly, click this link or one of the other links we are sharing today. This will apply the code automatically, and you will not have to enter a code manually.

Then, you will arrive on the corresponding promotion landing page. At that point, you will be prompted to establish your account in advance. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with identifying information.

After that, you will be pre-registered. The $100 in bonus bets will be conveyed into your account, and it will become usable after the rollout.

Lastly, if you have not already done so, take a moment to download the app. When you have it, you will be able to bet from anywhere in Massachusetts. You can also use the app when you are in other states that have legal sports gaming.

Bonuses for Established Players

After you make a cash bet, you will attain standard user status. Going forward, you will receive a steady succession of special bonus offers for established players. They come in different forms, and all of them give you some type of advantage.

For instance, they sometimes run no-sweat parlay offers, and here’s how it works. You play a 3+ leg parlay after you opt in. If you lose, you get a bonus bet return, so you can take a shot at a big payday with no personal exposure.

Click here to trigger the FanDuel MA promo code offer that will provide $100 in bonus bets.

