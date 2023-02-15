Prospective online casino players in New Jersey can take advantage of new user promos for the best NJ online casino apps. We’ve compiled a list of six great apps, including their offers for new players who sign up.

You will find our picks for 6 great apps and offers you can get in the Garden State. Each of these NJ online casino apps brings something unique for new players.

NJ Online Casino: 6 Great Apps and Offers

Players who sign up for any of the apps outlined below will have the chance to access a one-time new user promo. This includes deposit matches, as well as bonuses in casino credits. Each of these apps are currently available in New Jersey.

FanDuel Casino NJ Offers $2,000 Play It Again Promo

FanDuel Casino NJ has one of the largest offers on this list of NJ online casino promos. Billed as a “Play It Again” offer, new users who sign up for an account will get back up to $2,000 in bonus credits for any losses incurred in their first 24 hours as a player.

That means if you wager $50 on eligible games in your first 24 hours as a FanDuel NJ casino player and you lose it all, you’ll get back $20 in bonuses to use on other games in the app. FanDuel Casino is one of the most streamlined apps with an incredibly sleek user interface. Pair that with a huge offer for new players, and it sits comfortably in first place on this list.

Secure $2,000 Deposit Match or $100 Casino Credits from DraftKings NJ Casino

The next offer worth considering is actually the choice of two promos. Bettors who sign up with DraftKings NJ casino will have their choice of a deposit match or casino credits. In either case, the promo requires a $5+ minimum deposit.

When it comes to which offer to choose, it’s worth noting that $2,000 is the highest available offer on our list of NJ online casino apps. Your initial deposit will be instantly matched with site credit at a 100% rate up to $2,000. As such, if you deposit $300, DraftKings will match it with $300. A $1,500 deposit would receive a $1,500 match and so on.

WynnBet NJ Casino Brings $1,000 Deposit Match Promo

New Jersey bettors can get a $1,000 deposit match up front from WynnBet NJ Casino. This app comes with quite a lengthy list of available table games, slots, card games, and much more. This deposit match is one of a few four-figure offers that Garden State bettors can secure.

Keep in mind that the initial deposit with WynnBet NJ is a bit higher at $30, but given that their new user promo is a deposit match, plenty of bettors will easily deposit more than the $30 requirement. This offer also matches a new player’s deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000.

Caesars NJ Casino Offers $2,000 Deposit Match

Caesars NJ Casino is easily one of the best NJ online casino apps available. As a leader in the online betting space, Caesars New Jersey Casino is chock full of slots, table games, and other offerings you’d expect of a top-notch online casino app.

Players who register via our links will receive a deposit match at a 100% rate. That means your first cash deposit for slot and video poker will bet matched dollar-for-dollar up to $2,000.

BetMGM NJ Casino Provides $1,000 Deposit Match and $25 On the House

BetMGM New Jersey Casino has a two-part offer available to all prospective bettors. The initial part of this offer is a straightforward $1,000 deposit match. This will process at a dollar-for-dollar rate when players make their initial deposit via their preferred account funding method.

The second portion of this offer is a guaranteed bonus. BetMGM NJ Casino will give new players a $25 bonus in FreePlay to use on qualifying games in the app. BetMGM does require a $10 minimum deposit to activate both offers.

Unibet Casino NJ Brings $500 Deposit Match to Bettors

Although Unibet Casino New Jersey’s offer isn’t quite as lucrative as others on this list, a $500 deposit match is just as valuable on their app as any other. In fact, there are bettors who only ever intend on depositing the $10 minimum to start anyway. As such, it’s a matter of personal preference when betting.

Unibet NJ has quite a few great table games, slots, and more. In fact, Unibet Casino NJ has over 100 games available at any time to play. Your first deposit of $10+ will be matched at a 100% rate up to $500, so if you’re only comfortable depositing $70, you’re free to do so and collect a $70 deposit match.

