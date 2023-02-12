New York is one of several states in which FanDuel Sportsbook has released a mind-blowing Super Bowl registration promotion. A FanDuel NY promo code unlocks a massive No Sweat First Bet that sign-ups can unleash on the big game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET CLAIM HERE!

By clicking any link on this page to join, new users will automatically engage that FanDuel NY promo code. As a result, their initial wager will be a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet on any upcoming action, including SBLVII.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30p ET on Sunday, February 12. The Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC against the AFC’s champion, Kansas City. This will be the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in the last four years with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Head coach Andy Reid will face his old team, a major subplot. Additionally, the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, will become the first sibling duo to do battle in a Super Bowl. This promotion allows you to bet any aspect of this season finale, or any other sporting event you might like.

Click here to directly apply the FanDuel NY promo code that activates a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for SBLVII.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Unlocks Massive Phi-KC SB Wager

As soon as the Super Bowl matchup was set, FanDuel Sportsbook debuted an industry-rattling new user promotion. With the help of an exclusive FanDuel NY promo code, registrants can claim a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet. In other words, if the bet wins, the new patron receives their payment like any normal winning wager. However, if that first pick loses, FanDuel will refund the loss up to $3,000. That reimbursement comes in the form of bet credits matching the amount of the loss.

Consequently, the bettor can make up to $3,000 more wagers using those bet credits without depositing another dime. Moreover, the No Sweat First Bet is valid any game in any sport, not just the Super Bowl. Additionally, the new member can select any type of wager for their pick, including parlays, props, moneyline, and more.

To clarify this promotion with some perspective, you just don’t see bonuses of this magnitude. Other sportsbook operators will occasionally throw around $1,000 or $1,500 wagers of this nature. However, you can’t find a $3,000 bet like this on the market.

And, given that not everyone has the $3,000 to front for this, FanDuel still protects first bets smaller than that, as well. In other words, by claiming this bonus offer, you will hold in your hands a bet that can be whatever you want it to be. And, if you’re somehow wrong, FanDuel will refund your loss in full with bet credits up to $3,000.

Simple Process Engages FanDuel NY Promo Code Automatically

FanDuel Sportsbook knows that, even with an elite promotion like this one, potential clients can still be finicky. As such, the industry giants structured the sign-up and bonus acquisition processes to be quick and painless. Consequently, you can now create an account and claim your $3,000 No Sweat First Bet in minutes. The following four-step guide can make that happen for you:

Above all, start by clicking here or any of this page’s links. This will ensure our FanDuel NY promo code is installed automatically for you.

or any of this page’s links. This will ensure our FanDuel NY promo code is installed automatically for you. After that, register for your first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account by inputting all required data fields. For example, you will have to supply your full name, home address, date of birth, and more.

Subsequently, you must make a first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the offer. However, you will want to ensure that your deposit is large enough to cover your intended No Sweat First Bet.

Lastly, lock in your No Sweat First Bet, knowing FanDuel will reimburse you up to $3,000 in bet credits if it loses.

This promotion extends beyond New York state lines to all states where FanDuel Sportsbook is active. You can utilize any of our links to claim this great prize in any of those other states, as well. Other participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

SB TD Scorer Props Provide Possible First Bet Option

Anyone utilizing our FanDuel NY promo code for that $3,000 No Sweat First Bet has some work to do. After all, they will have the all-important task of deciding what that initial wager should be. There are countless games in numerous sports, each loaded with their own plethora of valid betting options.

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of the wagering option pyramid, with props as far as the eye can see. This page’s promotion allows you to pick any of them for your critical first wager. Some registrants might elect to deploy theirs on a touchdown scorer prop. These have become wildly popular and there are many different TD scorer props available now. We shared the five players below who FanDuel Sportsbook deems most likely to score a touchdown during the Super Bowl:

Travis Kelce (KC): -125.

Jalen Hurts (Phi): +105.

Isiah Pacheco (KC): +115.

Miles Sanders (Phi): +120.

A.J. Brown (Phi): +125.

Click here to directly apply the FanDuel NY promo code that activates a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for SBLVII.