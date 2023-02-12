A DraftKings Super Bowl bonus makes next Sunday’s big game a whole lot more exciting via its newest registration promotion. This page’s links help new users create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and claim a series of bonus bets.

This page’s DraftKings Super Bowl bonus consists of $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets valid on any upcoming action. Interested parties secure those bonus wagers by clicking our links, registering a new account, and placing any $5+ first wager.

This page’s promotion is an absolute can’t-miss bonus offer. You get the bonus bets just for placing that first wager, even if it eventually loses. You only have to commit $5 and your bonus wagers have zero limitations. If ever there was a way to get set up ahead of the Super Bowl, this is surely it.

DraftKings Super Bowl Bonus Enhances Sunday’s Big Game

Super Bowl LVII between Philadelphia and Kansas City is projected to generate over $1 billion in wagers. The various spreads, totals, and props allow football fans and bettors to wager on almost every detail of the game. A DraftKings Super Bowl bonus allows the sportsbook’s newest patrons to do so on the DraftKing dime. By registering a new account through any of this page’s links, sign-ups earn $200 in bonus bets.

That $200 bonus hits your account immediately after you lock in any $5+ initial wager. The outcome of that bet doesn’t affect your bonus, but you will receive any winnings it may earn. The $200 shows up as eight $25 bonus bets. Those eight wagers are valid using any bet types on any sporting events DraftKings carries, including the Super Bowl. The sportsbook pays out all profits earned in withdrawable cash form, allowing you to keep your winnings or reinvest them. This could prove the perfect way to build your bankroll, while also making the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl more exciting.

Step-by-Step Walkthrough Unlocks DraftKings Super Bowl Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook aimed to make this promotion easily accessible for anyone interested in joining its ranks. As such, they structured the account creation and bonus acquisition processes to take only minutes. Our four-step guide below will help you do just that:

Above all, make sure you start by clicking here or any link on this page. Doing so is the best way to ensure you unlock our DraftKings Super Bowl bonus quickly and easily.

or any link on this page. Doing so is the best way to ensure you unlock our DraftKings Super Bowl bonus quickly and easily. After that, complete the registration of your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. To clarify, this is where you will supply your name, address, email, birthdate, and other standard personal info.

Thirdly, complete an initial deposit of $5 or greater.

Finally, lock in any $5+ first wager, instantly unlocking eight $25 bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook Asks If Any SB Records Will Fall

This page certainly does its part to help you collect a slam-dunk DraftKings Super Bowl bonus. However, it will be up to you to determine how best to invest those eight $25 bonus bets. If you elect to commit any of those eight wagers to the Super Bowl, you’ll have plenty of betting options. You could play it safe or invest in longshots.

DraftKings Sportsbook even lets you wager on whether certain Super Bowl records will fall. Here are some of those options and their current odds on the DraftKings app:

Passing TD record for the Super Bowl – Over 6.5 (+4000).

Passing yards record for the Super Bowl – Over 505.5 yards (+3500).

Receiving yards record for the Super Bowl – Over 215.5 yards (+1600).

Rushing Yards record for the Super Bowl – Over 204.5 yards (+2500).

