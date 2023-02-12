New Yorkers who would enjoy a lavish first bet on Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57 still have time. A Caesars NY promo code can quickly connect you with this bonus and two others before the game gets underway.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

This unique and generous triple bonus unlocks when you create a new account with Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL. As the sign-up, you collect a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for SBLVII, 1,000 Reward Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits.

The Super Bowl is the ultimate game for which you could inherit a first bet on Caesars of this magnitude. After all, no other game in any sport offers anywhere near the betting option of this yearly contest. Moreover, this year’s matchup between Philadelphia and Kansas City is perfect for bettors. The line on the game is close, the teams are both loaded with star talent, and there are storylines galore. It stands to reason that most fans and sports bettors will have an angle they like. Subsequently, it’s highly likely that Caesars will offer odds on whatever that perceived angle might be.

Click here and provide Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL to acquire a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for tonight’s game.

Enter Caesars NY Promo Code to Get Three-Part Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook has an exciting way to bring in any New Yorker for an important bonus before the Super Bowl. By registering with Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL, new users will claim a three-part bonus with a show-stopping headliner. The second and third parts of the bonus help dress up this already impressive primary bonus. To clarify, the registrant will earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when they make their initial wager. These account enhancers help the sign-up improve their player status and work towards redeemable prizes.

However, the main reason New Yorkers are here is for the $1,250 first bet on Caesars that this promotion provides. This initial wager is valid using any bet type in any game from any sport Caesars offers. However, let’s be honest, if you’re registering today, it’s likely to employ that first bet on the Super Bowl. The first bet on Caesars will work with any parlay, adjusted spread/total, prop, or other wager you like. If your initial pick wins, Caesars pays you out in full with money that you can immediately withdraw. On the other hand, if your wager loses, the sportsbook refunds your loss in full up to $1,250. The reimbursement works as a bet credit, which allows you to make a whole new wager without further personal investment.

Utilize Caesars NY Promo Code Via Easy Four-Step Process

Knowing the Eagles-Chiefs kickoff is rapidly approaching, Caesars scaled back the registration and bonus acquisition processes for this promotion. As such, you can now get that $1,250 first bet on Caesars in your hands in a matter of minutes. The four-step process below will guide you to the finish line without duress:

Above all, make sure you input Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL when requested during the registration process. You can initiate sign-up by clicking here or any link on this page.

After that, input all necessary data fields to create your first-time Caesars Sportsbook account. To clarify, this is simply where you will enter your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

Third of all, complete a $10+ first deposit into your account. However, you will want to ensure that your deposit is large enough to support your intended first bet on Caesars.

Finally, make your first bet on Caesars, knowing the sportsbook refunds a loss with a bet credit up to $1,250.

This page focuses on those in New York. However, this page’s promo code will help anyone in an active Caesars state claim this same bonus. Those participating states are: WY, WV, VA, TN, PA, NJ, MI, LA, KS, IN, IL, IA, CO, AZ.

Interesting KC Trend Points to Winning Margin Band

When you employ this page’s Caesars NY promo code, you unlock a first bet with limitless potential and unmatched freedom. After all, you could choose to create a six-team $1,250 parlay that offers +10000 odds. Chances are, of course, that you are looking to wager on the Super Bowl itself. There are certainly a number of paths to choose, even within the Philadelphia-Kansas City matchup itself. Perhaps you have your mind made up for your first bet when you sign up. Or, maybe you want to shop around for something that jumps off the page at you.

One detail that many bettors are using to help narrow down their betting options centers around a little-known fact. The Kansas City Chiefs have played 32 straight games where they have either won the game or lost by four points or fewer. The last time they lost by more than that was a 27-3 defeat at Tennessee last season on October 24. If you believe the Chiefs will win Super Bowl 57, this fact doesn’t do much, except maybe increase your confidence in their quality. However, if you believe the Eagles are destined to win this game, it provides you options. If you believe this Chiefs trend will continue for another game, you could bet on a Philadelphia winning margin of 1-6 points. This prop pays out at +295 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, a far better return than simply betting the Birds moneyline or spread.

Click here and provide Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL to acquire a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for tonight’s game.