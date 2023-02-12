The best bet365 promo code offer for the Super Bowl is currently available in New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Colorado. As a result, new bettors in these states can secure a win before the big game kicks off.

Sign up in New Jersey by clicking here.

Start in Ohio with this link.

Register in Virginia by clicking this link.

Claim this offer in Colorado by clicking here.

New users who sign up with this bet365 promo code offer can bet $1 on the Super Bowl to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonus bets.

While this promotion might seem like it’s too good to be true, we can confirm that it’s real. Football fans can hit the ground running on Super Bowl weekend with an extra $200 in bonus bets to use on player props, same game parlays, and more. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can get in on the action.

Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Win $200 on Super Bowl 57

This bet365 promo will deliver an instant victory for players ahead of Super Bowl 57. Under normal circumstances, betting on the NFL is tough. The Eagles and Chiefs are two evenly matched teams. But by snagging these $200 in bonus bets, new users can get a head start on the big game.

Players who place a losing bet with this $1 wager will still collect these bonus bets. That means there isn’t much risk attached to this offer. In fact, winning one wager with bonus bets will offset that $1 loss. Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for football fans.

Signing Up With This Bet365 Promo Code in NJ, OH, VA, CO

Remember, this current bet365 promo is only available in New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Colorado. Players can sign up by clicking on the corresponding link and redirecting to a registration landing page. Follow the steps below to sign up:

Create an account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods (PayPal, online banking, PayNearMe, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1 wager on the Super Bowl to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. These bonus bets are applicable to Super Bowl 57.

How to Bet Super Bowl 57

After redeeming this 200-1 offer, check out the other ways to bet on the big game at bet365 Sportsbook. There is currently a promotion where players can secure an early payout. Opt into the Early Payout Special and receive an early payout if your team goes up by 17 or more in the big game.

We’ve all seen insane comebacks in the Super Bowl before. Having the opportunity to cash out early with this offer could come in handy for some lucky bettors.

