If you are looking for the best Super Bowl bonus, you should consider the FanDuel NY promo code offer that powers down a huge $3,000 no-sweat bet.

When you take advantage of this FanDuel NY promo code offer, you have considerable leverage. You can bet as much as $3K on the big game, and if you lose, you get the stake back in the form of bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET CLAIM HERE!

NFL fans have been watching the drama unfold since the beginning of September, and there are two teams still standing. The Eagles will be looking for the second Super Bowl win in their history, and the Chiefs are standing in the way. At this point, the talking part is just about over. It’s time for action, and with this promotion, you can have a lot of it with no sweating required.

Click here to trigger the FanDuel NY promo code that will generate a $3,000 no-sweat bet.

How to Claim the $3,000 Super Bowl No-Sweat Bet

Here are the steps you take to grab this special offer for first-time players:

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the others we are sharing today to activate the code automatically. When you reach the landing page, follow the instructions to establish your account.

Secondly, if you are using your laptop or desktop to sign up at the online sportsbook, download the app. Mobile betting is part of the experience, and there is another advantage. Some promotions are only available through the app, so you will never be left out.

After that, it is time to make a deposit. You can use PayPal, a credit or debit card, online banking, or one of the other available methods.

When all those formalities are out of the way, it is time to make your move. Bet as much as $3,000 on the big game, and you will receive a bonus bet reward if you fall short.

Generally speaking, the registration process is similar in terms of mechanics and time to other operators. For instance, registering for the promo at BetMGM Sportsbook requires the same time and info. Without question, this is one of the best sportsbook apps for this Super Bowl Sunday.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Offer Details

Let’s look at some of the important things you should know about this special offer. First, you simply do not see no-sweat bets at this level very often. They have upped the ante because of the big game, so this is something to take into consideration. You can go as high as $3,000 and you will have a second chance if you need it, but smaller bets are included as well.

If you do wind up with the bonus bets, you can place the wagers on any sporting event. Plus, you have the freedom to enter different markets before the game starts. You have 14 days to place the wagers before they expire.

FanDuel NY Promo Code for Gronk’s Kick of Destiny

After you place your no-sweat bet, you will become an established user. At that point, you can get involved in the Kick of Destiny contest that most NFL fans have heard about.

There is a $10 million prize pool, and it will be divided among participants if Rob Gronkowski kicks a field goal. He will attempt the kick at some point in the second half during a FanDuel commercial.

Click here to secure the FanDuel NY promo code offer that will lock in a $3,000 no-sweat bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET CLAIM HERE!

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.