Players that are looking for a big game advantage should consider the BetMGM Super Bowl promo offer that provides a bonus bet return if you lose your first wager.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

When you take advantage of this BetMGM Super Bowl promo, you can bet up to $1,000 under the terms. A win will generate a cash payout, and you get bonus bets equal to the amount of the original wager if you lose.

The Philadelphia Eagles had to deal with a few important injuries toward the end of the season. Now, everyone is available, and Jalen Hurts has had an extra week to receive treatment on his ailing shoulder. Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain, so he benefited from the extended rest as well. At this point, it is time to make choices, and you can do it with an added level of confidence when you apply this promotion.

Click here to become eligible for the BetMGM Super Bowl promo that provides a second chance if you lose your initial wager.

BetMGM Super Bowl Promo Details

Most importantly, this promotion is reserved for first-time users only. Secondly, with regard to the increment, $1K is the maximum that is covered under the promotion terms. However, you are not required to bet this amount. The promotion benefits people at all budget levels, so you can bet $20, and you will qualify for the bonus bets.

The wager can be placed in a number of different markets before the game starts. You have the same latitude if you wind up with the bonus bets. Plus, these wagers can be placed on any sporting event on the board. Players that receive the bonus bets have seven days to use them before they expire.

Accept This BetMGM Super Bowl Promo Offer

Complete this quick and easy five step process to become eligible for this promo:

First, click here or one of the others we are sharing on this page. Consequently, you will be opted in automatically, and you will be eligible when you reach the registration page.

or one of the others we are sharing on this page. Consequently, you will be opted in automatically, and you will be eligible when you reach the registration page. Then, follow the instructions to establish your account. This is a simple matter of filling in the fields with your basic identifying information.

Thirdly, if you are using your desktop or laptop to sign up at the online sportsbook, get the app. This will give you the flexibility to bet when you are in any state with legal sports gaming.

Fourthly, use online banking, PayPal, a credit or debit card, or one of the other available methods to fund your account.

After that, it is time to place your Super Bowl wager. Make a bet, and you will get a bonus bet payout equal to the amount of your wager if you lose.

Big Game Prop Bet Challenge

As soon as you make a cash bet, you will become eligible for the standard user promotions. For instance, there is a big game prop bet challenge right now. If you can answer 15 prop bet questions right, you will have a chance at a $100,000 grand prize.

Click here to score this $1,000 first bet BetMGM Super Bowl promo offer.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.