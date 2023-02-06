This DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer is on the table for the biggest game of the year. New players who take advantage of this offer can lock in bonus bets before the game even starts.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Unlock this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer by signing up through any of the links on this page. Bet $5 on the Super Bowl or any other game this week and win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a battle on Sunday. They are the last two teams left standing, but someone has to go home a loser.

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the stakes for this game. However, new players who sign up and get started with this offer won’t need to sweat out that first bet. Here’s a deep dive into the details behind this offer.

Click this link to automatically activate this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer and win $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200

This DraftKings Super Bowl promo is a straightforward deal. Anyone who signs up and places a $5 wager on the big game will win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of the original wager is not important as far as the bonus bets go.

This instant bonus means that new users can win before any Eagles or Chiefs player takes the field. From there, use these eight $25 bonus bets on the Super Bowl or any other game.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for new players ahead of the biggest game of the year. First-time depositors can get off on the right foot by claiming this offer.

How to Access This DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code

Accessing this promotion is a breeze. New users can bypass the need for a physical promo code by signing up with any of the links on the page. Here’s a detailed outline of the registration process:

Click on any of the links above or below to get in on the action.

Create an account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the available banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on the Super Bowl to win $200 in bonus bets.

This DraftKings Super Bowl promo is currently available in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Betting on the Eagles or Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

The Eagles are slight favorites in this matchup. Philly has been nearly unbeatable with Jalen Hurts under center this year, but no one is going to count out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. This promotion is one way for bettors to load up on bonus bets to use on the Super Bowl. From there, place bonus bets on player props, novelty props, same game parlays, and more.

Click this link to automatically activate this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer and win $200 in bonus bets.