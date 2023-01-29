With two awesome NFL conference championship games ahead today, the bet365 Ohio bonus code offer will make you a guaranteed winner with a $200 promotional payout.

This bet365 Ohio bonus code offer locks in $200 in bonus bets after you place a $1 qualifying wager. To be clear, you get the added reward win or lose, so this is a sure thing proposition.

There’s no shortage of compelling storylines ahead of these matchups. Likewise, there’s no shortage of betting action available on today’s two NFL contests that will determine the Super Bowl pairing.

Despite the coin flip nature of both games, you can bet a single dollar bill on any game on the schedule to generate the promotional payout.

Click here to activate the bet365 Ohio bonus code that will secure a $200 bonus in betting credit.

Bet365 Ohio Bonus Code for NFL Sunday

Let’s summarize the important details that everyone should know about this offer. First, it is for first time users, and there are still a lot of them in the Buckeye State. Secondly, there are no surprises in the fine print. You simply place a $1 bet, and you get the $200 in bonus bets no matter what. The outcome of the wager does not impact the distribution of the bonus in any way.

However, if you win the bet, you get a cash payout as well. Granted, a $1 straight bet is not going to do much for you, but other markets are available. A parlay with a number of legs could potentially generate a significant payout. When you get your bonus bets, you can bet on any sport, and different pre-game bet types are included.

Trigger the Bet365 Ohio Bonus Code

Above all, click this link to reach the landing page. You will be eligible upon arrival when you go through this path. When you get to the registration portal, follow the instructions to establish your account.

Before you do anything else, if you don’t already have it, grab the app. Mobile betting is a large part of the experience, and there is another factor. When you have the app, you will always be in the loop when exclusive in-app specials are introduced.

Thirdly, make a $10 minimum deposit. When the funds are in place, bet a buck on any game on the board. As soon as the wager is accepted, you will secure your $200 payout in bonus betting credit.

Multi-Sport Parlay Bonus

This sportsbook is proactive with their special offers for established players. You can participate after you make your qualifying bet to get this welcome bonus. For instance, there is a multi-sport parlay special right now. When you hit an eligible parlay bet across multiple sports, your payout is increased by as much as 70%.

Click here to take advantage of the bet365 Ohio bonus code offer that generates $200 in guaranteed bonus bet credit.

