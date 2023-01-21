All roads lead to Philadelphia this weekend and here are the best Giants-Eagles betting promos for the occasion. New bettors can take advantage of these opportunities in time for any of the NFL playoffs games this weekend.

These Giants-Eagles betting promos will unlock a slew of bonuses for the NFL divisional round. Bettors can lock up guaranteed bonuses, massive first bets, and other creative offers by signing up with these sportsbooks.

DraftKings Sportsbook

Best Giants-Eagles Betting Promos for NFL Divisional Round

The Eagles are the heavy favorites entering this game, but we all know that the NFL playoffs are unpredictable. The Giants outperformed everyone’s expectations, but they might not be done yet. This is a decades-old rivalry between two teams and two cities that hate each other. Anyone can happen.

That’s where these betting promos can come in handy. Instead of taking a chance on this game, lock in guarantees, bet insurance, and other awesome offers for the game. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind each offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Turns $5 Into $200 Bonus Bets

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors ahead of Giants-Eagles tonight. New players can lock in a guaranteed bonus by taking advantage of this latest offer. Simply sign up and place a $5 wager on either team. This will trigger an instant bonus of $200 no matter what happens in the game. In other words, bettors can win just by placing a bet.

New players can click here to activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo and bet $5 to win $200 in instant bonus bets.

Bet365 Sportsbook Delivers 200-1 Return for Giants-Eagles

BET365 Sportsbook

Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for Giants-Eagles with a 200-1 guaranteed payout. New players can lock in this $200 bonus by placing a $1 wager on the Giants or Eagles. In fact, bettors can place this $1 wager on any NFL game this weekend to trigger this bonus. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts. Simply placing the bet will be enough to win.

New users on bet365 Sportsbook can click here and bet $1 on Giants-Eagles to win $200 in bonuses.

Secure 30-1 Instant Payout on FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

Bettors can go to FanDuel Sportsbook for another guarantee. Once again, all it takes is a $5 wager to lock in this 30-1 payout. This FanDuel promo will deliver $150 in bonus bets to new players who place a $5 bet on Giants-Eagles. We recommend claiming this offer early and flipping the bonus bets on other NFL playoff games. After all, Giants-Eagles is just one of four great matchups on the table.

Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and bet $5 on the Giants or Eagles to win $150 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,250 NFL Bet on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is offering up the most creative promo no doubt. The “Full Caesar” promotion includes a trio of bonuses for new players. Everyone who signs up with this offer will get a $1,250 first bet to use on Giants-Eagles. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger an immediate refund in site credit. As for the Tier Credits and Reward Credits, players can use these to unlock long-term membership perks like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences.

Lock up a $1,250 first bet for Giants-Eagles and other long-term bonuses at Caesars Sportsbook. Click here and use promo code ESNYFULL to get started.