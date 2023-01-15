NFL wild card Sunday is here and the best Giants-Vikings betting promos can help bettors get off to a fast start. This first weekend of the NFL playoffs means that the Super Bowl is coming in hot. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock in these awesome offers.

The best Giants-Vikings betting promos for NFL wild card Sunday include instant bonuses, betting insurance, and other creative offers. Sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM to take advantage of these promos.

Best Giants-Vikings Betting Promos

The New York Giants are heading to the midwest to face off with the Minnesota Vikings. This is the middle game for today’s Sunday tripleheader. Bettors can hit the ground running by signing up with these new offers. And the best part is players can flip these winnings onto the Bengals-Ravens and Buccaneers-Cowboys game later on.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $200 on NFL Wild Card Sunday

DraftKings Sportsbook is making it easy to win on Giants-Vikings. Instead of taking a chance on the game, lock in a guaranteed bonus by placing a $5 wager on either team. This will trigger an instant return of $200 in bonus bets. This means bettors won’t even need to wait for the original wager to settle before winning. This promotion takes the unpredictability out of betting.

Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and win $200 in bonus bets after betting $5 on the Giants or Vikings.

Earn $150 Instant Bonus for Giants-Vikings at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is providing new players with a 30-1 instant payout on any game this weekend, including Giants-Vikings. After signing up and making a qualifying deposit, place a $5 wager on either team. This will unlock $150 in bonus bets instantly. Once again, players can start collecting bonus cash before the Giants or Vikings even take the field.

New players can bet $5 to win $150 on NFL Wild Card Sunday with FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to register today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $1,250 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is delivering a strong bonus. It has one of the most unique Giants-Vikings promos on the market. In fact, new users who sign up with this promo will have access to a $1,250 first bet. Place a wager on the Giants or Vikings of up to $1,250. If that bet loses, players will receive an automatic refund in site credit. Additionally, new members can start working toward long-term perks and bonuses with Tier Credits and Reward Credits. These can unlock exclusive perks like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses this weekend.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 Bet Insurance for Giants-Vikings

BetMGM Sportsbook is giving away four-figures worth of bet insurance for NFL wild card Sunday. Players can place an initial wager on Giants-Vikings or any other game. That said, this one will need to be claimed outside of the state, as the bonus is not available in NY. That first bet will be backed up by $1,000 in insurance. In other words, anyone who loses on that first bet will get up to $1,000 back in bet credits. This is an opportunity or bettors to step up to the plate in a big way.

Activate this BetMGM Sportsbook Giants-Vikings betting promo by clicking here. New users will receive $1,000 in bet insurance.