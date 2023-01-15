The NFL Wild Card round continues today, and the Caesars NY promo code offer can give you a shot at a big score on games featuring in-market teams like the Bills and Giants.

This Caesars NY promo code offer for first-time users provides a golden opportunity at the right time. With this promotion, you get a bet credit if you lose, so you have some breathing room.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

Buffalo was the favorite to win the Super Bowl before the season, and they have lived up to the hype. They bring a 13-3 record into their game against the Dolphins, and they are riding a seven-game winning streak.

After that one, the scene shifts to Minneapolis where the Vikings will host the Giants. The evening game features the Bengals and the Ravens in Cincinnati. You can bet on any game and market (point spread, moneyline, totals, props) under the terms of the promo, and the bet will be on Caesars.

Click here and utilize Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL to snag your $1,250 bet on Caesars.

Caesars NY Promo Code: NFL Wild Card Sunday

The Bills are widely expected to advance to the AFC Divisional Round next weekend, but first they will have to take care of the Dolphins as a 13.5-point favorite.

Meanwhile, the Giants are back in the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. Oddsmakers aren’t quite as bullish on their chances — the Vikings are a 3-point favorite — but many experts believe New York is poised to pull off the upset.

Now, let’s cover the key points one by one. First, as we have stated, this offer is reserved for new players. Secondly, you are not required to bet all of $1,250 to participate. All increments are okay up to this maximum threshold. As we have stated, all games are included, and you can choose from the different pre-live markets.

The promotion is intended to provide leverage. When you know that you are going to get a bet credit if you lose, you have some wiggle room. A player may want to make a larger than usual bet under the circumstances. If you win, you are paid in cash after the game settles. And if you lose, you get a bet credit, so you are still standing.

Reward and Tier Credits

This is the Full Caesar package, so it comes with an added feature. There is a Caesars Rewards program that gives players something back for their patronage. You accumulate Caesars Reward Credits when you place wagers, and you also get Caesars Tier Credits.

The Tiers are status levels, and the perks improve over time as you keep playing. Your Reward Credits can be redeemed for premiums like show tickets and hotel rooms when you have enough of them. This promotion provides 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to give you a head start.

Activate the Caesars NY Promo Code

Before you do anything else, click this link to reach the promotion registration page.

When you arrive, provide your basic personal information to establish your account. This is the standard drill, and it only takes a couple of minutes.

Thirdly if you don’t already have it, download the app. If you are signing up with the app, make sure that code ESNYXLFULL has been entered.

After that, decide how much you want to bet under the promotion and make the necessary deposit.

Lastly, bet as much is $1,500 on any game. If you lose, you will get a bet credit bonus equal to the amount of your original wager.

Click here and apply Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL to lock in the Full Caesar package.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

21+ Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.