The second Sunday of NFL betting in the Buckeye State is here, but for many sports fans, this will be the first opportunity to lock in with the DraftKings Ohio promo that delivers $200 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OHIO CLAIM OFFER! NEW PLAYER BONUS $200 BONUS BETS

LAUNCH BONUS CLAIM OFFER!

You can unlock that DraftKings Ohio promo automatically by clicking any link on this page to create their new account. From this promotion, new users will collect $200 in bet credits by placing any $5+ initial wager in any sport.

Picking a qualifying wager certainly shouldn’t be a problem, given the vast array of sports on-tap this week. The NFL Sunday schedule is loaded with 14 total games. Subsequently, Monday promises college football’s National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU. A $5+ wager in any of this action will earn you $200 of bonus bets.

Click here to activate a DraftKings Ohio promo that gifts registrants $200 for placing any $5+ first bet.

Earn $200 Bonus Instantly with DraftKings Ohio Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is leading the charge in Ohio, collecting droves of new patrons with an impressive registration promotion. Several of the state’s approved sportsbooks are offering sign-up bonuses, as well. However, it’s difficult to trump the offer that DK Sportsbook is pushing to the table. After all, this page’s DraftKings Ohio promo gives every new member $200 in bonus credits for any qualifying initial wager.

Creating a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through this page’s links automatically activates this promotion. As a result, when the new patron places a first bet of $5 or greater, DraftKings instantly unlocks their bonus.

That bonus appears in the registrant’s account as eight $25 bonus bets valid on any sports using any wager types. The result of the initial $5+ bet does not have any impact on the disbursal of those bet credits. However, if that first wager does win, the player will receive its corresponding profits, as well.

How to Use the DraftKings Ohio Promo in 4 Steps

DraftKings Sportsbook has been a part of several state launches already. At this point, the industry leaders know what residents want from a sign-up promotion. Consequently, they ensure that their own promotions cover all the bases.

This page’s DraftKings Ohio promo involves no risk, minimal upfront outlay, guaranteed returns, and is also easy to collect. In fact, you can unlock your $200 bonus in just minutes by following the simple guide below:

Firstly, click here to activate the promotion and begin the sign-up process.

to activate the promotion and begin the sign-up process. Secondly, register your first-time DK Sportsbook account by inputting all necessary personal information. For example, this is where you will give your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, deposit at least $5 into your new account via any secure method.

Lastly, place any initial $5+ wager in any sporting market, immediately receiving eight $25 bonus bets.

Important NFL Matchups Set for Final Regular Season Weekend

This page’s DraftKings Ohio promo needs any $5+ bet to get started and provides eight $25 unrestricted ones afterward. All nine of those plays can be in any sport that DK Sportsbook carries. As such, this weekend’s Week 18 NFL games all certainly qualify as valid wagering options for this promotion.

Sunday’s action will close with Green Bay and Detroit on Sunday Night Football. Consequently, that game could decide the NFC’s final Wild Card team.

Click here to activate a DraftKings Ohio promo that gifts registrants $200 for placing any $5+ first bet.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.