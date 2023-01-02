With NFL, NBA, NHL, and college basketball betting now available, the Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo offer will give you a running start with a $1,000 insured bet.

Many people would say that this is the best time of year for sports betting. You have the conclusion of the NFL regular season this weekend before the playoffs. Meanwhile, there are college hoops, NBA, and NHL games every night. And of course, Ohioans will be able to legally bet on the Super Bowl this year. With this promotion, you can potentially build a nice bankroll with a significant insured wager.

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Lowdown

Let’s cover all the bases. First, you can place your insured wager in any market, so you have options on that level. Plus, all sporting events on the betting board are included. With regard to the increment, you can bet $10, $100, or any other amount up to $1,000. Of course, the idea is to make a larger than usual bet because of the security the insurance provides.

At the end of the day, it is important to simply keep your eye on the prize. The objective is just like any other bet – you want to win, plain and simple. If you hit your promotional wager, the insurance is no longer a factor. You will receive your winnings in withdrawable cash, and you move on as you see fit. However, if you come up short, you will receive a refund in bonus bets.

Here’s what you do to become eligible for the insured wager:

one of the others we are sharing today to reach the promotion registration page. Secondly, provide your essential identifying information to set up your account. After your info has been entered, a geolocation verification will complete the process. This is required by gaming regulators to confirm that you are in Ohio or another state with legal sports betting.

Thirdly, download the app if you don’t already have it. The ability to bet when you are on the move is the obvious benefit, and there’s another advantage. There are certain promotions that may only be available through the app, so you will always be in the loop.

Then, use online banking, a credit or debit card, PayPal, or one of the other methods to fund your account.

After that, you are good to go. Place a wager on any sport, in any market, and you will get a betting credit refund if you lose.

Merchandise, Event Tickets, and More

As time goes on, your account will pay dividends on multiple levels. There are promotions for established players that provide merchandise, event tickets, and other rewards. In addition, you can earn ongoing perks through the mychoice® program.

