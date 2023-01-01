If you are ready to dive into legal sports betting, the Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo offer will add a dimension with a $1,000 insured bet.

This Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo offer has been introduced in conjunction with the launch. Under the terms, after you opt in, your first bet will be fully insured up to $1,000. In other words, if you do not connect with your initial wager, you get another shot with a bonus bet. Be sure to use code ELITE1000 to lock in the $1,000 bet insurance.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: OH, MD, LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET INSURANCE BET NOW

It would be hard to imagine a better day to place an insured wager. There is a huge Week 17 NFL slate, culminating with a sweet Sunday Night Football matchup. In that one, the Steelers will take on the Ravens in Baltimore in a big AFC North clash. And on Monday night, we may see the game of the year. Buffalo has won six games in a row, and they will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow and company are riding a seven-game winning streak, so something has to give.

Click here and use code ELITE1000 to take advantage of the Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo offer that generates $1,000 in first bet insurance.

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Offer Summary

Let’s go over the important elements. First, you do not get many chances to make a four figure wager with a second chance in your pocket. You take full advantage of the opportunity if you bet $1,000. At the same time, this promotion works for people at all budget levels. Regardless of the amount of your bet, it will be insured up to the maximum threshold.

The wager can be placed in any pre-game market, and all sports are included. If you win the bet, it is treated like any other winning wager. When the game is in the books, you will get your cash payout, and that money is yours. You can withdraw all or some of it if you choose to do so. In the event of a loss, you are not left high and dry, because you get a betting credit refund.

Accept the Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Offer

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the other links we are providing today. This will lead to the promotion registration page. Use code ELITE1000.

When you arrive, follow the prompts to establish your account. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with your personal identifying information. The last step is the geolocation verification that is required to comply with gaming regulations.

Thirdly, if you don’t already have it, download the app. The mobile betting freedom is key, and you will always know about in-app bonuses.

Then, decide how much you are going to bet with the insurance and make a corresponding deposit. This is easily done, because all of the standard methods are accepted.

After that, place a bet, and it will be fully insured up to $1,000.

Established Player Benefits

Your account will continue to provide value over the long haul. There are ongoing promotions for established users that provide bankroll building opportunities. Plus, you receive rewards points when you make bets, and they can be exchanged for valuable perks.

Click here to lock in the Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo offer that provides a $1,000 insured bet.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.