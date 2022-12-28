On Sunday, legal sports betting in Ohio will become a reality, and the Barstool Ohio promo code offer will give you a boost with a $100 pre-launch bonus.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: OHIO CLAIM NOW! PROMO CODE: ELITEOH5050 SIGNUP BONUS $100 + LAUNCH BONUS

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW!

To snag this offer, click this link and use Barstool Ohio promo code ELITEOH5050. This will activate the code, and you will be eligible for this special offer.

There will be an embarrassment of riches when it comes to sports betting opportunities on New Year’s Day. First, there is a sweet NFL slate, and almost all of the games are important from a playoff perspective. In prime time, the Ravens will host the Steelers, and the Bills and Bengals will tangle on Monday night in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, there will be NBA, NHL, and college basketball games, so this is a great day for the launch.

Click here and use Barstool Ohio promo code ELITEOH5050 to lock in this pre-launch bonus offer.

Barstool Ohio Promo Code Offer Details

Here’s what you need to know about this special offer. Most importantly, it is extremely time sensitive at this point. You have until midnight on New Year’s Eve to grab this bonus before it expires. Secondly, you have a chance at two different rewards if you act soon. After this one is gone, there will be a full-fledged introductory special for new players. There are no conflicts in the terms, so you can double down on the welcome promotions.

Thirdly, this offer is broken up into two different parts. There is a mychoice® program that gives players something back for their patronage. When you make bets, you earn points, and you can turn them into mycash®. It can be used to purchase merchandise, and it can be exchanged for perks like free hotel rooms. This promotion provides $50 of mycash® right off the bat.

Plus, you get $50 in bonus betting credit. This can be used to place wagers on any sporting event on Sunday. Various different pre-game bet types are available, so there are many ways to use the credit.

Activate the Barstool Ohio Promo Code

Complete this quick and easy process to get your pre-launch bonus:

First, click this link to reach the correct promotion landing page.

After that, provide your essential identifying information to establish your account prior to the actual launch. When you are doing so, make sure that Barstool Ohio promo code ELITEOH5050 has been enabled. After your location is verified for legal reasons, your account will be established.

Then, take a moment to download the app. This will give you the freedom to bet from anywhere in Ohio. Actually, if you go out of state, you can make bets through the app. There is legal sports betting in neighboring states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Indiana.

Established Player Benefits

Your account will continue to provide value over the long haul. As we have stated, you receive premiums through the mychoice® program, so all of your bets pay dividends. In addition, there are promotions that provide betting credit, merch, event tickets, and other rewards.

Click here and use Barstool Ohio promo code ELITEOH5050 to receive $50 in bonus betting credit and another $50 in redeemable mycash®.