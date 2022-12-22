The Thursday Night Football game is huge for both the Jaguars and Jets, and the Caesars NY promo code offer gives players a chance to rise to the occasion with a $1,250 insured bet.

Simply click this link and utilize Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL to opt in. Going forward, after you register, your first bet will be fully insured up to $1,250.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will be the scene of the Thursday Night Football game between the Jets and the Jaguars. Jacksonville is riding a high after beating the Cowboys with a walk-off pick-six on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Jets will be trying to shake off a three-game losing streak. The stakes are huge, and bettors that take advantage of this offer can take the action to another level.

Caesars NY Promo Code for Jaguars-Jets TNF

Let’s go through the essential elements point by point. First, you do not get many opportunities to place a $1,250 insured wager. You take full advantage of the opening if you go for the whole thing. However, if this is out of your comfort zone, they have you covered. Any bet will be insured under the promotion up to this maximum threshold.

Players have options on this level, and there’s more. This wager can be placed in any-live market, so you can go through the markets to find a bet that stands out. In addition, you are not required to bet on the Thursday Night Football game to participate. This promotion includes all sporting events, so you are free to go in another direction if you choose to do so.

Other Rewards Specials in the Mix

This promotion is called the “Full Caesar” offer because it comes with another component that sweetens the pot. When you make wagers at this sportsbook, you get Caesars Reward Credits. These can also be earned at brick-and-mortar casinos that are owned by the company. They can be redeemed for all kinds of sweet perks, like hotel stays and concert tickets.

While these credits are accumulating, you also receive Caesars Tier Credits. Each level provides a certain suite of benefits, and they improve as you reach higher thresholds. Of course, it is hard to build from nothing. With this promotion, you don’t have to, because you get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits.

Take Advantage of the Caesars NY Promo Code Offer

Secondly, follow the instructions to set up your account. You will be prompted to enter your identifying information. Your location is verified to comply with gaming laws, and your account will be up and running.

Then, take a moment to download the mobile app if you don’t already have it.

After that, it is time to make a deposit. Decide how much you are going to bet with this insurance and make the transfer.

Lastly, place a wager on any sport, in any market. If you lose, you will get a free bet refund up to $1,250.

