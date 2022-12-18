Sunday NFL Week 15 wraps up with a huge NFC East battle between the Giants and Commanders, and the latest DraftKings promo code will bring one of the best sportsbook offers for it.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

ANY GAME! BET NOW

When you click this link, you will trigger the DraftKings promo code offer automatically. After that, you make a $5 moneyline bet, and you get an extra $150 if you win.

The NFC East has been very strong this year. Going into the prime time game tonight, the Giants and the Commanders are tied for last place with 7-5 records. Yet, they are both in the thick of the wildcard hunt, so this is a huge game. There will definitely be a playoff atmosphere in Landover this evening. This promotion will add yet another layer of intrigue with an enormous odds boost.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code that will provide a $150 payout for a $5 winning bet.

DraftKings Promo Code: Giants-Commanders Is Perfect Game

First, this is a welcome promotion that is available to new players only. Secondly, it is a must-use offer because of the crazy odds. You are getting +3000 on either side, and this is absolutely unheard of on a regular betting line. Thirdly, you are not required to bet exactly $5 to comply with the terms. This is the minimum, but you can bet $500, and you will still get the added $150 bonus.

The Giants-Commanders game is going to be the sole area of focus for most sports fans this evening. However, for the sake of full disclosure, you have other options. Any sporting event on the betting board is fair game. This NFL matchup is especially interesting because on paper, it should be close. With this promotion, you can bet the most likely outright winner you can find.

This offer is live in the New York sports betting market and every other state with legal sports betting except one. People in Maryland can click here to get a $200 guaranteed bonus in return for a $5 bet, regardless of the outcome.

Take Advantage of the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Above all, click this link or one of the others we are sharing to become eligible for the bonus.

After that, follow the prompts to establish your account. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with identifying information. Then, download the mobile app so you can bet when you are on the move.

Funding is the next step in the process. This is easy to do, because you can use online banking, PayPal, a credit or debit card, or one of the other methods.

Lastly, place a $5+ bet on any side on the moneyline. A win will result in an added $150 bonus payout in free bets.

NFL Same Game Parlay Boosts

There are special promotions for established players, you will be one of them after you make your first bet. For instance, there is an offer on the table today that will provide a boosted same game parlay payout.

The boost starts at 20% for a 3-leg winner, and it goes up to 100% for 10 or more legs.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings promo code offer that will produce 30-1 odds for a $5 moneyline bet.