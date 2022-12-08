Watching your favorite team play in person is a thrill. That thrill factor goes up a notch when you’re watching them win on the road. It goes up a few more notches when they do so in blowout fashion. That’s what happened in Vegas on Wednesday night when the Rangers beat the Golden Knights by a score of 5-1.

This blowout took a while to develop, though. The contest was tied at one heading into the third period. That’s when New York let things loose by scoring four goals to give itself a comfortable win.

The Rangers are currently fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with a 13-10-5 record and 31 points. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are among the NHL’s best teams, evidenced by their 19-8-1 record and 39 points. So, watching New York come out victorious against Vegas — and in blowout fashion — is enough to get any fan jacked up.

For one Rangers fan in particular, though, he legit couldn’t contain his excitement. He let it all out by chugging his beer and showering himself with the rest that didn’t fit in his mouth.

what happens in vegas, stays in vegas ✨ pic.twitter.com/fSIIfV6yot — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 8, 2022

There’s no way this guy didn’t end up having a great night out on the town. Hopefully, there were some things to do. I hear Vegas doesn’t have a whole bunch going on.

This ended up being the Rangers’ second straight win and third in five games after dealing with a three-game losing streak. Their short two-game road trip ends on Friday evening in Denver against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. The only other time New York has faced the Avalanche this season was at home on October 25th. They eventually lost 3-2 in a shootout.

Will this very excited fan follow the Rangers from Vegas to Denver? That might depend on how the rest of his evening went. Let’s hope so, though.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.