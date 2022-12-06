Where in the world will Aaron Judge be this afternoon?

We know he was at Monday Night Football chilling with Tom Brady (and Nestor Cortes!). That is not in dispute. But Judge’s Tuesday activities? Up for debate. And the uncertainty is likely quite unnerving for the Yankees amid this free agency circus.

MLB.com reported Monday that Judge was expected to make an appearance in San Diego at the Winter Meetings. USA Today and The Post have since reported Judge will not be coming to the industry event.

Crossed lines? Change of plans? What does it all mean?

Beats us. The show rolls on. Here’s what we do know:

Yankees. General manager Brian Cashman says the Bombers have made more than one offer to Judge since the season ended. But he does not seem to have much clue where the Yankees stand in the race. Or whether Judge would give him the opportunity to counter any outside offer. It’s hard to read whether Cashman is deploying a good poker face or if the Yankees are losing confidence they can re-sign Judge.

Giants. Farhan Zardi, San Francisco’s baseball boss, told reporters talks with Judge are ongoing. The team believes they had a good meeting with the Northern California native before Thanksgiving.

Anyone else? At this point it appears to be a two-horse race for Judge. The slugger has only had confirmed contact with the Giants and Yankees. The Dodgers were supposed to be in the mix, but there has been no sign they are involved. The Mets are not expected to be involved. And the rest of the teams with money to spend do not seem inclined to enter the race.

