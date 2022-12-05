Brian Cashman is back working with a contract again.

The Yankees have kicked off the winter meetings by re-signing their general manager to a new four-year deal. Cashman, who is entering his 25th season at the helm of the Bombers, is now under contract through the 2026 season.

Cashman’s contract expired at the end of October. While owner Hal Steinbrenner would have been justified to make a change after the Yankees were swept by the Astros in the ALCS, there was never any indication he considered it. And now the Bombers will officially run it back with Cashman and manager Aaron Boone with their World Series drought now at 13 years and counting.

Cashman’s first order of business now that his future is squared away: Re-signing Aaron Judge. The clock is ticking …

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]