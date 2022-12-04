The Giants and Washington Commanders have played one half of football in what’s viewed by many as a must-win game for Big Blue. They’re heading into the final two quarters all tied up at 13. New York has gotten in the end zone once during that time thanks to the legs of Saquon Barkley (and a great catch from Darius Slayton).

The running back and center Jon Feliciano knew exactly what to do for their touchdown celebration, too. With the Giants in the red zone, quarterback Daniel Jones handed it off to Barkley. The former Penn State Nittany Lion did the rest:

As we can see here, Barkley was immediately seeking out his offensive lineman for their TD celly. We got a glimpse of it in the above video, but here’s a great view in picture form:

*cue circle of life 🎶* pic.twitter.com/NUQxAjplLG — New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2022

In addition to this touchdown, Barkley has racked up 61 yards over his first 12 carries of the game. This put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the year. It’s the third time he’s reached that number in his career, and the first time he’s done it since 2019.

