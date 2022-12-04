Players that want to go large on the Giants-Commanders game can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer to receive $1,250 in first bet insurance. Players in recently-launched Maryland can lock down a special offer with code ESNYXLPICS here.

Simply click this link and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL to lock in this offer. It will deliver a $1,250 insured first wager and an added bonus bundle that will provide long-term value.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

The Giants have lost their last two games to drop to 7-4, and the Commanders are hot on their heels. Washington is 7-5, and they will bring a three-game winning streak into East Rutherford. Clearly, this is a huge game, and it is worthy of a big bet. With this special offer, players can make a strong move with no sweating required.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL to secure $1,250 in first bet insurance.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Giants-Commanders

Let’s summarize the offer from an overview. First, this opportunity is available to new players only. Secondly, the $1,250 increment is not a requirement. Any bet will be insured as long as it does not exceed this amount. In addition, you have freedom of choice with regard to the type of bet you make.

If you win the bet, it is treated like any other wager. After the game is in the books, you get a cash payout as you would with any bet. Under those circumstances, the promotion was used successfully, and that’s the end of the story. However, if you lose, there is another chapter. You get a single free bet that is equal to the amount of the initial wager.

In addition to the New York sports betting market, this offer can be accessed in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. Plus, players in Maryland can click this link to grab a $1500 insured first wager.

Player Appreciation

Caesars gives players something back for their patronage through the Caesars Rewards program. Of course, it is tough to get anywhere when you start with a zero balance. With this in mind, this promotion comes with another element to complete the “Full Caesar” package.

It includes 1,000 Caesars Reward credits to give players a nice head start. When you have enough of them, you can turn them in to receive free betting credit, hotel rooms, concert tickets, and other perks.

When you are piling up the Reward Credits, you simultaneously receive Tier Credits. These are frequent player levels, and the benefits get better as you climb up the ladder. This promo also includes 1,000 Tier Credits to give you an immediate boost.

Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the others we are providing to reach the appropriate landing page.

Then, follow the instructions to establish your account.

Thirdly, if you don’t already have it, download the mobile app.

After that, decide how much you are going to bet and fund your account.

Lastly, bet up to $1250, and the wager will be insured.

Click here and utilize Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL to grab this Full Caesar package for new users.