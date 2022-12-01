Sports betting is now less than a month away in Ohio and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users $200 in free bets to use when the long-awaited go-live day arrives.

This DraftKings Ohio promo code engages automatically when you click any link on this page. As a result, by pre-registering an account, Ohio residents automatically receive $200 when they log in on launch day.

Ohio sign-ups will have plenty of great sports to enjoy when their state goes live on New Year’s Day. First off, the NFL regular season will begin transitioning into the NFL Playoffs. Additionally, the final college football bowl games will take place ahead of the National Championship Game. Moreover, club soccer will make its return after the break for the World Cup. Finally, college hoops, the NBA, and NHL regular season contests will feature plenty of action each night.

Pre-Regs Collect $200 Launch Bonus with DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Ohio residents have it good right now in the day’s leading up to the state’s online sports betting launch. After all, sportsbooks like DraftKings are pushing out pre-registration bonuses in an effort to get an edge before January 1. For them, every new account they can create before that New Year’s Day launch is a huge boost.

New states provide a rare untapped resource for those sportsbooks, allowing the savvy ones to greatly increase their client bases. However, to do so, they often need to pump out promotions with overly generous rewards. In that way, Ohio residents can win here, too. Savvy Ohioans can nab the sweetest deals now, knowing the sportsbooks are forced to overextend themselves to gain residents’ affections.

DraftKings Sportsbook seems very eager to collect new clients in this final month before Ohio's launch. After all, the industry giants are promising $200 to anyone pre-registering an account now.

Click a link, create a new DK Sportsbook account, login on launch day, and find $200 waiting for you. It’s really as simple as that. The bonus money has no restrictions either, allowing you to use any bet types in any sports. Moreover, this promotion also allows you to claim an additional welcome offer when the launch does occur.

Properly Lock in DraftKings Ohio Promo Code in Four Easy Steps

DraftKings has long been considered a top sportsbook in terms of well-roundedness. For example, the DraftKings app is visually appealing and easy to navigate. Additionally, the sportsbook’s bonuses are generous, exciting, and evolve with the times. Furthermore, the sign-up and bonus acquisition procedures are perfectly stream-lined for promotions such as this page’s. In other words, there isn’t a bunch of hidden nonsense to work through when you register. As a matter of fact, you can sign up and reserve your $200 in minutes with these four steps:

Secondly, you will provide all required information to create your new DK Sportsbook account. To clarify, the sportsbook will need your full name, home address, date of birth, etc. to verify your eligibility.

After that, all that's left to do is download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and wait until New Year's Day. Login on launch day to find your $200 bonus ready and waiting.

Lastly, place any bets you wish with that $200, using any wager types in any sports.

How Much Will Super Bowl Favorite Odds Change by Ohio’s Launch?

The NFL regular season is currently in Week 13. However, when Ohio launches its online sports betting platform, the regular season will be in Week 17 of 18 total. Ohio sports bettors using our DraftKings Ohio promo code will enter those weeks with $200 to wager.

Some may elect to use some of their free money on Super Bowl futures. Therefore, we put together some of the top contenders’ current odds to win the big one at DraftKings Sportsbook. It will certainly be interesting to see how these odds change from now until the New Year’s Day launch.

Current DK Sportsbook Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII:

Kansas City Chiefs (+400).

Buffalo Bills (+450).

Philadelphia Eagles (+600).

San Francisco 49ers (+650).

Dallas Cowboys (+900).

All 27 other teams have odds of +1600 or higher.

