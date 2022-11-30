Barstool Sportsbook Maryland enters its second week of operation, and it continues to drive home one of the new market’s best overall sign up bonuses.

To take advantage of this introductory offer for new users, click here and use Barstool Maryland promo code ELITE1000. Then, sign up and place a bet on any sporting event, and it will be fully insured up to $1,000.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

NFL Week 13 kicks off Thursday night with an important AFC East matchup between the Patriots and Bills, and it sets the stage for a huge weekend of matchups. Also ahead is a weekend of conference championship college football, but before it gets here, players can lock in on events like the World Cup, NBA, college basketball, and NHL games.

Click this link and utilize Barstool Maryland promo code ELITE1000 to lock in your $1,000 insured first bet.

Barstool Maryland Promo Code Offer Overview

Let’s examine the key details so you fully understand the offer. First, it is available to new players only. There are certainly a lot of them since sports betting in Maryland is still a very new thing. Secondly, you can place this bet on any sporting event as we have noted, but that’s not all. Most pre-live wagering markets are included as well, so you can go in different directions depending on your preferences.

Thirdly, you are not required to bet $1,000 to participate. You can wager any lesser amount, and your bet will be fully insured. The idea is to win the bet, rake in your cash winnings, and figure out what you want to do next. Under those circumstances, the insurance is not a factor. However, it is quite relevant if you lose, because you will get another shot with a betting credit refund.

Accept the Barstool Maryland Promo Code Offer

Check these five boxes to score the insured bet:

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the others we are providing on this page to reach the registration page.

Then, provide your name, email and physical addresses, date of birth, and other essential info to establish your account. The final step is a geolocation verification that is required by law.

After that, use PayPal, a credit or debit card, online banking, or another available method to fund your account.

Fourthly, download the mobile app so you can bet from anywhere sports gaming is legal.

Finally, make a bet on any game, and the wager will be insured up to $1,000.

Ongoing Promotions for Established Players

The first bonus opportunity that comes your way will not be the last. There are special offers rolled out on a continual basis, they come in different forms. You will see free sportsbook betting cash, boosted payouts, merchandise giveaways, event tickets, and other one-off promos.

In addition, Barstool gives people something back for their play with their mychoice® program. When you make bets, you earn points that can be redeemed for valuable premiums.

Click here and use Barstool Maryland promo code ELITE1000 to get your $1K of first bet insurance.