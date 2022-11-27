With the 12th NFL Sunday of the season gearing up for kickoff, new customers can pick their preferred Barstool promo code to score an exceptional bonus.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: MD, LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET INSURANCE BET NOW

Players who apply our Barstool promo code ELITE1000 will receive complete first-bet insurance worth up to $1,000. Conversely, customers using the code ELITEFOOTBALL150 will collect a $150 bonus from a $20+ NFL wager after one touchdown.

NFL Week 12 is here to continue the momentum from Thursday’s Thanksgiving triple-header. Whether your focus is on Bears-Jets, Bengals-Titans, or another exciting showdown, Barstool Sportsbook will cover your first bet up to a grand or issue a $150 bonus after a single touchdown.

Receive a fully-backed $1,000 bet with our Barstool promo code ELITE1000 here. Otherwise, click here to secure the “Bet $20, Win $150” TD promo with the code ELITEFOOTBALL150.

Barstool Promo Code Unlocks $1K Bet Insurance

Tackling NFL betting is a challenging task, especially for newcomers. That’s why Barstool gives first-time users a giant security blanket in the form of $1,000 bet insurance.

After applying the promo code ELITE1000, head to the NFL Week 12 betting market. Find a spread, moneyline, or point total you like and place up to $1,000 on it. If your wager falls flat, Barstool will issue a complete free-bet refund.

For example, a new customer will receive a $1,000 free bet after losing a $1,000 bet on Ravens-3.5. If they bet $500 on the Jets moneyline, they’ll receive a $500 free bet if Gang Green can’t pull off the win. As long as you apply our promo code, Barstool covers your qualifying wager up to four digits.

No-Brainer $150 Touchdown Bonus

A few prospective bettors may be interested in something besides bet insurance. In that case, Barstool Sportsbook came prepared with another exceptional offer.

The Barstool promo code ELITEFOOTBALL150 allows first-time customers to take advantage of a no-brainer “Bet $20, Win $150” deal. Following registration, place $20+ on any NFL Week 12 game. Win or lose, Barstool will issue $150 in site credit once either team from your wagered matchup scores a touchdown.

Through 11+ weeks, only one game failed to register a touchdown. So it’s safe to say that a $20+ bet on any game this Sunday will return a decent bonus payout. Even if you bet $20 on something like Rams +16 and they get shut out 35-0, you’ll receive the bonus thanks to one of the Chiefs’ many touchdowns.

Barstool Promo Code Instructions

Here’s how new customers can grab either welcome offer before their favorite Week 12 games kick off:

Select your preferred Barstool promo code. Click here to activate ELITE1000 ($1,000 bet insurance). Click here to enable ELITEFOOTBALL150 ($150 TD bonus).

Provide all necessary sign-up information and complete your registration.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager.

Place the qualifying bet that corresponds with your promo code. Max. $1,000 for bet insurance. Min. $20 for touchdown bonus.



Every Barstool-eligible state can take advantage of either welcome offer. However, Maryland has access to its own promo code ELITEMD100 (here), which allows new bettors to earn an automatic $100 bonus after placing any $10+ wager on NFL Week 12 and more.

Click here to activate our Barstool promo code ELITE1000 and tackle Week 12 with $1,000 bet insurance. If you’d rather receive the “Bet $20, Win $150” touchdown bonus, activate the code ELITEFOOTBALL150 here.