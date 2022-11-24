DraftKings promo code
As the Giants and Cowboys take the field in an epic Thanksgiving Day showdown, our DraftKings promo code offer promises a 30-to-1 payout to new customers who successfully choose the winning team.

Place $5+ on the Giants or Cowboys after applying our DraftKings promo code and earn $150 in free bets if your team wins. Sign up through our links and banners and throw at least $5+ on either team’s moneyline to lock in the welcome offer.

Thanksgiving may be a time for family and togetherness, but the Giants and Cowboys are anything but cordial. Both NFC East rivals enter Thursday afternoon with 7-3 records, meaning the winner will take sole possession of second place in the division. Dallas got the better of Big Blue in Week 3 and comes into Thanksgiving as a whopping 10-point home favorite.

Tackle Giants-Cowboys with our DraftKings promo code here and the new “Bet $5, Win $150” promotion.

DraftKings Promo Code Rewards $150 Bonus for Giants-Cowboys ML Win

Thanksgiving football is a tradition unlike any other. Another tradition is DraftKings’ willingness to hand huge bonuses to first-time bettors nationwide.

In this instance, DK’s “Bet $5, Win $150” offer is a must-have for prospective players. Sign up through our promo links and place your qualifying $5+ stake on the Giants or Cowboys to win on Thanksgiving. A victory ensures cash profits plus a massive $150 free-bet bonus.

To put this offer into perspective, a $5 bet on the Cowboys (-460) would typically return $1.09 in profit. Even a Giants win (+370) is worth just $18.50 in cash. But thanks to DraftKings, new bettors who correctly predict the winner will add $150 in site credit to the above cash totals (from a $5 wager).

Applying Our DraftKings Promo Code

Giants-Cowboys is the second of three Thanksgiving Day games, meaning bettors have a limited window for this welcome offer. Take a moment to review our step-by-step instructions below and turn a $5+ moneyline bet into a whopping $150 bonus:

  • Click here to open DraftKings’ registration page. Our links activate the appropriate DraftKings promo code on your behalf.
  • Enter the information in each required field.
  • Deposit at least $5 through one of the approved funding methods.
  • Use your first $5+ wager on the Giants or Cowboys’ moneyline.
  • Win $150 in free bets (plus cash) if your team wins.

New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are just a few of the DraftKings-eligible states that can access the “Bet $5, Win $150” promotion. Click the links to check if DraftKings operates in your playing area.

Exclusive Bet-and-Get Offer for Maryland

Speaking of eligible states, DraftKings officially went live in Maryland on Wednesday. Our DraftKings promo code celebrates the momentous arrival by allowing first-time Old Line State bettors to score an exclusive (and guaranteed) bonus.

When Maryland customers sign up here for DraftKings, they can place $5+ on Giants-Cowboys or any available betting market. After that, DraftKings will reward them with $200 in free bets, win or lose. Simply put, Maryland’s offer is a no-brainer and a surefire way to build your bankroll during an exciting period of the sports calendar.

Turn your successful $5+ moneyline wager on Giants-Cowboys into $150 in free bets once you trigger our DraftKings promo code here.

Tim van Straten
Tim van Straten is a commercial writer for XLMedia PLC. A graduate of Bradley University, Tim worked in the sports radio industry as a host, producer, and program director before transitioning to full-time writing in 2021. He currently resides in Illinois with his wife and dog and tries to spend as much time on the golf course as possible so he can bet in peace.

