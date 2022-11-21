Maryland officially goes live with online sports betting on Wednesday and is, therefore, doing a soft launch today from 2p-10p ET Monday. A FanDuel Maryland promo code can guarantee you a $100 free bet before things finally go live.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: Maryland GET THE APP PRE-LAUNCH BONUS $100

FREE BETS BET NOW

The required FanDuel Maryland promo code will automatically activate a bonus offer where the registrant unlocks a can’t-miss opportunity. FanDuel Sportsbook registrants who get in before launch can score a $100 free bet and grab other offers at launch.

This no-brainer promotion is doubly valuable to Maryland residents. The state’s sanctioned sportsbooks will all go dark again tomorrow in preparation for that Thanksgiving Eve launch. Still, there’s plenty of bonus money in play, and now is the time to get in.

Click here to engage the FanDuel Maryland promo code that scores the best bonuses for launch week.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code for Launch Week

To celebrate Maryland joining many other states that allow online sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook has created a must-have sign-up bonus. Anyone creating a new account with the FanDuel Maryland promo code activated via any link on this page will be primed to grab big-time value.

Those who get in before the soft launch will grab a $100 free bet and then a separate bonus at launch time. After all, that is the day the state officially activates its online sports betting platform. However, residents have the chance to claim this bonus today, thanks to a Monday soft launch. Maryland’s sportsbooks will test out their systems from 2p until 10p on Monday, November 21. Subsequently, after 10p on Monday, they will all go offline again until Wednesday’s official launch.

Correctly Implement FanDuel Maryland Promo Code with These Steps

FanDuel Sportsbook wants registration to go as smoothly as possible for its potential new patrons. They have streamlined the sign-up process so much, in fact, that you can claim this bonus in just minutes. The four steps below will help any eligible resident of the Free State do just that:

Firstly, click here to automatically lock in the FanDuel Maryland promo code you need for this offer.

to automatically lock in the FanDuel Maryland promo code you need for this offer. Secondly, supply all necessary information to create your new account. For example, FanDuel will verify eligibility via your full name, home address, date of birth, etc.

Subsequently, login to your FD Sportsbook account between 2p and 10p on Monday or anytime starting Wednesday to complete a $5+ deposit.

Monday Soft Launch Window Offers World Cup and NFL Betting Options

There will certainly be plenty of ambitious forward-thinkers from Maryland who realize they can begin betting during the soft laucnh. For those that do using our FanDuel Maryland promo code, the betting doors will be open today from 2p-10p ET. Therefore, anyone interested in using their promotional (or real) money on today’s action should be aware of what’s on-hand.

College basketball teams will take the court throughout the day Monday. Additionally, the NBA and NHL have full slates planned for Monday night. The World Cup had three matches set for Monday, but only one will kick off within the soft launch window. However, it is a big one, as the United States begins its World Cup journey against Wales at 2:00p ET. Lastly, the NFL will have its Week 11 installment of Monday Night Football tonight at 8:15p ET. The game will take place in Mexico City, featuring San Francisco and Arizona. MD residents can bet any of this action during today’s soft launch window.

Click here to engage the FanDuel Maryland promo code that scores the best bonuses for launch week.