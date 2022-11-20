With the Ohio sports betting launch coming into focus, now is the time to grab the DraftKings Ohio promo offer that generates a $200 guaranteed bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

YANKEES VS. METS BET NOW

Click this link or one of the other links on this page to snag this DraftKings Ohio promo offer. After you set up your account in advance, you will get a $200 betting bankroll. The funds can be used to place real money wagers after the upcoming rollout.

New Year’s Day is always memorable, but this one will be historic for Buckeye State sports fans. This is the launch day for legal sports betting, and it is the Sunday of NFL Week 17. The Browns will play the Commanders in Landover on that day, and there are several key games between division rivals. The following day, the Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC matchup.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings Ohio promo that secures a $200 pre-registration bonus.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Summary

First, there are no stipulations, uncertain outcomes, or strings attached. After you pre-register, the $200 is yours no matter what. It is delivered in the form of free bets, and you can make the wagers after the launch.

Your bets can be placed on any sport that is on the board at that time. In addition to football, you can bet on basketball, hockey, and any other event that is listed. There are no limitations regarding the pre-game bet type that you choose either. When you win one of these bets, you get a real money payout after the game settles.

In addition, there is another element to sweeten the pot. When you pre-register, you will be entered into a special drawing. Five winners will be selected, and each one of them will receive a crazy $100,000 free bet.

Accept the DraftKings Ohio Promo Offer

Most importantly, click here or any of the others that we are providing on this page. This will provide instant eligibility for the pre-registration reward.

or any of the others that we are providing on this page. This will provide instant eligibility for the pre-registration reward. Secondly, when you arrive on the promotion landing page, follow the prompts to set up your account. This is similar to any other online account creation process. When your identifying info has been entered, your account will be pre-registered.

After that, take a moment to download the mobile app if you don’t already have it. The freedom to bet when you are on the move is the obvious benefit. On top of that, you will know about special offers that are exclusive to the app.

Second Bonus Opportunity

When the launch date gets closer, this pre-registration offer will be pulled off the table. An actual standard welcome bonus opportunity will be introduced to replace it. We don’t know what it will be at this point. However, to give you an idea, the current welcome reward is a $200 extra payout for a winning $5 moneyline bet. You are free to accept this offer as well after you get your pre-registration bonus.

Click here to capitalize on the DraftKings Ohio promo offer that will produce a $200 guaranteed payout in free bets and a $100,000 sweepstakes entry.