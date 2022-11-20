With mere hours until launch, score the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo to unlock a pre-registration bonus too good to refuse.

Maryland is unlocking the gates and unleashing mobile sports betting this week. In a few hours, prospective bettors across the Old Line State will have access to Caesars Sportsbook and all of the competitive odds and profit boosts it contains. That said, only pre-registered customers will tackle launch day with a $100 free bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo for Pre-Reg Ends Soon

Over the last few weeks, Maryland bettors could join Caesars and receive an exclusive pre-registration reward. Now, with launch day around the corner, prospective customers are on the final stretch before their pre-reg offer expires.

First, click our links and banners to activate the code ESNYXL1H. After completing pre-registration, deposit $20+ into your new sportsbook account. Your promo code and qualifying deposit will return a $100 free bet to use however you see fit.

Since this is a pre-registration promotion, new customers can still grab the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo welcome offer on launch day. Between the free bet and whatever offer Caesars has planned, many Maryland bettors will have a profitable holiday season.

Signing Up for the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo

As we mentioned earlier, the pre-registration window is about to close. Once Caesars Sportsbook goes live in Maryland, any shot of a $100 free bet disappears.

Here’s how to take advantage of Caesars’ pre-registration promotion before this week’s launch:

Complete all account information and finish Caesars Sportsbook Maryland pre-registration.

Deposit at least $20 cash using any of Caesars’ approved payment methods.

Open the Caesars Sportsbook app on launch day.

Receive a $100 free bet.

Finally, this Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo is available to users within state lines to place any bets on launch day. However, they can complete their pre-registration from anywhere.

Busy Sports Week

Maryland customers have no shortage of betting options this week. As soon as Caesars Sportsbook hits the Old Line State, players will feast on more than just Thanksgiving turkey.

This is one of the biggest football weeks of the calendar year. On Thursday, fans can place bets on all three Thanksgiving Day matchups in the NFL. Use your $100 free bet on Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, or Patriots-Vikings while you and your family spend time together.

After the Turkey Day triple-header, Maryland can shift gears to the other football. On Friday, the United States men’s national team plays England in World Cup group play. This Black Friday special is one of the biggest soccer matches in recent memory, as it’s only the third time the U.S. and England have gone head-to-head in the World Cup.

Finally, Maryland customers can bet on the local teams next weekend. The Terrapins wrap up their regular season against Rutgers before the Ravens and Commanders prepare for their respective Week 12 matchups.

