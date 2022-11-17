When will FanDuel Sportsbook launch in Maryland?

Classy online sports bettors will love this classy sportsbook in this classy state Elite Sports NY is about to address: FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook, the company that started daily fantasy sports, is expected to go live in Maryland on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, the day prior to Thanksgiving.

Although FanDuel Sportsbook will get going in full post-Nov. 23, 2022, Maryland online sports bettors eager to get in on the action can take advantage of the acclaimed sports betting app’s $100 pre-launch bonus right now:

Preregistering with FanDuel Sportsbook is a fantastic opportunity for legal Maryland sports gamblers. Not only does the sports bettor fetch $100 in free bets, to go along with three free months of NBA League Pass (in selected states), but it also does not prevent the user from also taking advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s standard $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet promotion that’s expected to be available post-launch (Nov. 23, 2022).

Now that we know when FanDuel Sportsbook is expected to launch in Maryland, let’s dig into the details so Maryland online sports bettors are prepared.

FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook is expected to waste no time once the state gives the official greenlight. FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook will launch on the state’s first day legal online sports betting is live, Nov. 23, 2022, a day prior to Thanksgiving.

This is tremendous news, as Maryland sports gamblers can download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and preregister now, then snag a pre-launch bonus of $100 in free bets, only to then finally bet on NFL Thanksgiving Day games once Nov. 23, 2022, hits our calendars—to commence the live venture.

Of course, FanDuel Sportsbook’s lucrative $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet will also still be available for new users to utilize—independent of whether or not the $100 pre-launch bonus was scooped up.

Up to this point, it’s a rocky and bumpy road for Maryland online sports betting. For close to two years, prospective sports bettors and even pundits have been flabbergasted with the state’s frustrating moves.

At one point, folks thought Maryland online sports betting would go live in the Fall of 2021, just in time for the NFL football season. It did not happen. Nor did the state launch in the Spring or Summer of 2022, much to the chagrin of online sports gamblers looking to do things the legal way.

Finally, November 2022 is the light at the end of the tunnel everybody has patiently (or impatiently) waited for.

Interestingly, Maryland does technically currently boast legal online sports betting and has for quite some time. The only catch is that it can only be done in the retail setting, through a handful of brick-and-mortar locations that are partnered with online sportsbooks.

Fortunately, having to drive to a physical location to place legal online sports bets is quick to become a thing of the past, as Maryland online sports betting is set to unleash its fully operational force on Nov. 23, 2022, along with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook retail partner: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Expected Launch Date: Nov. 23, 2022

FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook mobile app review

While, yes, ESNY’s preferred sportsbook app of choice is DraftKings, do not think for one moment that FanDuel Sportsbook does not deserve a seat at the big-boy table. In fact, a great argument can be made that FanDuel Sportsbook is the best in the business.

First and perhaps most importantly, the ease of use of FanDuel Sportsbook’s mobile app makes it the most popular piece of tech in the market. Novice online sports gamblers love it, while diehard sports bettors also cannot get enough.

Available on both the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), FanDuel Sportsbook’s ratings are always in the stratosphere, and its betting technology and user experience on the desktop version are also worth mentioning.

In terms of betting variety and odds, there are very few that could even compete with FanDuel’s offerings. The odds are always competitive and the sports and bet types available compete with the best competition.

Last but not least, making a deposit and withdrawing your winnings is as easy as it gets at FanDuel Sportsbook, as it constantly receives praise for just how simple the cashier methods are on the mobile app.

FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook retail partner

FanDuel Sportsbook partnered with Live! Casino & Hotel in a direct effort to gain a stronger footing in the Maryland online sports betting market.

Although FanDuel Sportsbook will be fully operational for online use in Maryland post-Nov. 23, 2022, Live! Casino & Hotel is where those who are located within state borders can use the book at a physical location.

Live! Casino & Hotel

FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook competition

FanDuel Sportsbook is continuously applauded by the masses for a variety of reasons, but the idea that this company has added to its daily fantasy sports empire with legal sports betting is something that cannot be overlooked.

This is especially true when considering the fierce competition in the market, and that should be no different as it pertains to Maryland online sports betting.

DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook

DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook is also set to launch in the state once it provides the greenlight on Nov. 23, 2022. And much like FanDuel, DraftKings is also offering a preregistration bonus in the form of $200 in free bets.

Caesars Maryland Sportsbook

Caesars Maryland Sportsbook preregistration bettors can receive $100 in free bets by depositing only $20. And hey, when the emperor speaks, the masses tend to listen.

Barstool Maryland Sportsbook

Interestingly, Barstool Maryland Sportsbook is not offering a preregistration bonus in the state. The disruptors of the online sports gambling industry represent fierce competition for FanDuel Sportsbook, despite the lack of a pre-launch bonus.

BetMGM Maryland Sportsbook

The MGM brand is one that the world recognizes, and for that reason alone, BetMGM Maryland Sportsbook will become serious competition for FanDuel. New users can snag up to $200 in free bets by simply signing up early.

PointsBet Maryland Sportsbook

PointsBet Maryland Sportsbook is another sports-betting app expected to hit the market in swift fashion—which is something DraftKings undoubtedly knows. Users can snag $200 right now through a PointsBet pre-launch bonus that’s currently running.