The Maryland online sports betting launch is just about here, and the FanDuel Maryland promo code offer gets players off to a good start with a $100 sure thing bonus. And because this is an early sign up offer, time is running short to grab this added incentive.

There is no need to enter the FanDuel Maryland promo code manually. Just hit the links, register, and grab a $100 free bet to pair up with whatever new user special is live when sports betting starts.

State officials are expected to announce the arrival of sports betting some time later this month, and the launch will come shortly after that. Regardless of the exact date, this is a great time for sports betting. The NFL playoff races will be shaping up, and players can bet on college and pro basketball. When you add in the NHL and the FIFA World Cup, there are a lot of possibilities. With this promotion, you will be ready to dive right in on rollout day

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Rundown

These are the essential points. First, this is a stone cold no-brainer because you get something for nothing. All you have to do is set up your account in advance, you get the $100 – it’s as simple as that. The bonus comes in the form of free bets, and you can make the wagers when the online sportsbooks open. These are actual real money bets, and you are paid in cash when you win one of them.

This sportsbook has been one of the leaders since the federal prohibition on sports betting was lifted in 2018. They provide a very solid player experience, and the interface is completely intuitive. At the same time, it’s nice to know you can make bets with house money while you are feeling your way around.

NBA League Pass Subscription

In addition to the $100 no-brainer betting credit bonus, there is another component. NBA League Pass is a source of high quality content 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can see highlights of all the games, you can stream out of market games live. Subscribers also have access to NBA TV content. After you sign up in advance, you will receive a free three-month subscription. It will be in the bag, and you will be able to access the content on launch day.

Activate the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code

Activate the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code

Follow the prompts when you arrive. This is a matter of filling in some fields with identifying information as you would with any new account. At the conclusion, your bonus will be released. You will be able to use it to make free bets after the launch.

Thirdly, take a moment to download the app. This will give you the freedom to bet from anywhere in Maryland. In fact, you will be able to access the app in other states with legal sports betting.

