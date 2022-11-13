The Bills are home on Sunday against the Vikings, and bettors can activate a DraftKings promo code offer for a 40-1 odds bonus. New customer can claim this sign-up bonus by using our links to create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

After claiming the DraftKings promo code, make a $5 moneyline wager on the Vikings vs. Bills game. A winning bet will result in a $200 bonus, which is in addition to the cash winnings from the wager.

Buffalo is a seven-point favorite against the Vikings. Since there was doubt about Josh Allen playing in the game, the line went all the way down to -3.5. But, it is back up after initial announcements that he will play, despite his recent elbow injury.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code for a 40-1 odds boost on the Vikings vs. Bills game. If you win your first $5 moneyline wager on the game, you will gain $200 in free bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for Vikings vs. Bills

Allen has been limited at practice during the week, but he will be behind center for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. He is such a big part of the offense. Most of their production goes through him, even more so than other quarterbacks in the league.

The Vikings actually have a better record than the Bills. At 7-1, they have a huge lead in the NFC North. They need a great game from Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook to keep up with the Bills. When you are watching this matchup, you can use the DraftKings app to wager on the live odds.

Bet $5, Win $200 with the DraftKings Promo Code

Follow these steps to claim the best welcome offer on DraftKings.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. Make a $5+ deposit. DraftKings offers several banking methods, such as credit/debit cards and PayPal. Place a $5 moneyline bet on the Vikings vs. Bills or any other NFL game.

A winning $5 moneyline bet will result in a $200 bonus, which will be (8) $25 free bets.

More NFL Week 10 Spreads & Betting Options on DraftKings

On Sunday afternoon, the Giants are 4.5-point favorites against the Texans. And Aaron Rodgers will look for a win as an underdog versus the Cowboys. You can use a same game parlay profit boost for any of the Sunday NFL games.

There are several other promotions for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and 49ers. Customers on DraftKings can add +200 odds to any player to score the first TD of the game.

DraftKings has an NFL free-to-play game that allows customers to compete and win prizes. These prizes are determined by your status in Dynasty Rewards, which you can raise by betting and earning Crowns. Select customers will work their way to becoming VIPs.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code for the Vikings vs. Bills matchup. The 40-1 odds boost will give you a $200 bonus if you win your first $5 moneyline bet.