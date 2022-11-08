New players who score the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer can activate three bonuses with the “Full Caesar” promotion. This is a one-of-a-kind offer that players won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL will automatically activate the “Full Caesar” promotion for new bettors this week. This offer comes with a $1,250 first bet for any game along with 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

There will be no shortage of options for bettors to choose from this week. The NFL is onto Week 10 on Thursday night when the Falcons meet the Panthers. Meanwhile, the NBA, NHL, college football, and college basketball have games all throughout the week. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon. Lock in a massive sportsbook bonus and other long-term membership benefits with the “Full Caesar” today.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” and secure this $1,250 first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Brings $1,250 First Bet

First things first, let’s take a look at the sportsbook bonus this Caesars Sportsbook promo provides. All new players will be eligible for up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance. It’s hard to deny the value behind this first bet.

Simply place a wager on any game this week. If it wins, you take home cold, hard cash with no questions asked. However, if that initial wager loses, players will receive an automatic refund in site credit for up to $1,250. For example, someone who loses a $1,000 bet will get back $1,000 in site credit.

In terms of Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these are the keys to unlocking long-term membership benefits at physical Caesars locations. Reward Credits can be redeemed for exclusive perks and bonuses like hotel benefits and dining packages. Acquiring Tier Credits will unlock the best offers.

How to Activate This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Here’s a quick look at how new players can activate this Caesars Sportsbook promo code and unlock all three bonuses:

Click here , choose the appropriate state, and input promo code ESNYXLFULL.

, choose the appropriate state, and input promo code ESNYXLFULL. Create an account by providing basic identifying information in the required prompts.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game and lock in 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

Remember, the “Full Caesar” promo is only available to new users, but all players can get in on the other boosts and bonuses Caesars Sportsbook provides. Check out the daily odds boost page for the best offers each day. Here are a few of the available boosts for Tuesday’s slate of games:

Eastern Michigan Eagles, Ohio Bobcats & Ball State Cardinals All Win: +950

Purdue Boilermakers, South Carolina Gamecocks & Georgetown Hoyas Each Cover -19.5 Spread: +320

No Goal in First 10 Minutes of Coyotes @ Sabres, Canadiens @ Red Wings & Islanders @ Rangers: +1000

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” and secure this $1,250 first bet.